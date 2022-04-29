ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

COVID-19: How Cases in the Carson City, NV Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fNbiwDO00 The U.S. reported over 309,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 26, bringing the total count to more than 80.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 983,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 15.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Carson City, NV metro area consists of just Carson City. As of April 26, there were 27,279.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Carson City residents, 9.8% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,838.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Carson City metro area, unemployment peaked at 21.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.4%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Carson City, NV metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Nevada where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 per 100,000 residents
39900 Reno, NV 460,924 104,971 22,774.0 1,204 261.2
29820 Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV 2,182,004 537,776 24,646.0 8,355 382.9
16180 Carson City, NV 54,773 14,942 27,279.9 217 396.2

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carson City, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
Carson City, NV
Health
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
City
Carson City, NV
City
Reno, NV
Carson City, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Nv Metro Area Compare#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 742,177 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,481 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area […]
SEATTLE, WA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 688,335 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,150 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area […]
LAKEWOOD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 1,277,144 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,042 confirmed infections […]
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
24/7 Wall St.

Cities With the Longest Commutes

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 1,040,961 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,112 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area […]
DETROIT, MI
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 450,181 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,644 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
24/7 Wall St.

30 Best Beers in America

Pliny. Heady Topper. King Julius. If you’re a beer nerd, these names can automatically trigger some serious longing. In the past decade or so, a golden age of American beer has seen hundreds of simply spectacular (and often imaginatively named) new beers hit the market. Some are common, some are rare; some are imperial IPAs […]
DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

Biden probe of China solar sales hobbling projects across the U.S.

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights (David Callaway is founder and Editor-in-Chief of Callaway Climate Insights. He is the former president of the World Editors Forum, Editor-in-Chief of USA Today and MarketWatch, and CEO of TheStreet Inc.) SAN FRANCISCO (Callaway Climate Insights) — A statement from California Gov. Gavin Newsom over the weekend, praising the state for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
72K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy