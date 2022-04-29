ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

COVID-19: Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fNbivKf00 The U.S. reported over 309,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 26, bringing the total count to more than 80.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 983,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 15.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Carbondale-Marion, IL metro area consists of Williamson County, Jackson County, and Johnson County. As of April 26, there were 31,031.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Carbondale residents, the 21st highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,838.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Carbondale-Marion metro area, Johnson County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 26, there were 35,793.2 cases per 100,000 residents in Johnson County, the most of any county in Carbondale-Marion, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Jackson County, there were 26,914.1 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Carbondale-Marion.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Carbondale-Marion metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.1% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.4%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Carbondale-Marion, IL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 per 100,000 residents
16980 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI 9,508,605 2,153,145 22,644.2 24,274 255.3
28100 Kankakee, IL 110,637 28,949 26,165.7 365 329.9
37900 Peoria, IL 406,883 108,585 26,687.0 1,283 315.3
40420 Rockford, IL 338,356 90,849 26,850.1 936 276.6
44100 Springfield, IL 209,167 58,781 28,102.4 410 196.0
19500 Decatur, IL 105,528 30,640 29,034.9 344 326.0
14010 Bloomington, IL 172,578 50,567 29,301.0 291 168.6
16580 Champaign-Urbana, IL 226,323 69,061 30,514.4 311 137.4
16060 Carbondale-Marion, IL 137,573 42,691 31,031.5 408 296.6
19180 Danville, IL 77,563 28,003 36,103.6 296 381.6

