COVID-19: Chico, CA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 309,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 26, bringing the total count to more than 80.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 983,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 15.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Chico, CA metro area consists of just Butte County. As of April 26, there were 17,628.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Chico residents, the 14th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,838.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Chico metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Chico, CA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 per 100,000 residents 41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 783,146 16,658.0 4,983 106.0 41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 343,672 17,288.7 2,375 119.5 42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 87,282 17,464.4 486 97.2 17020 Chico, CA 225,817 39,809 17,628.9 411 182.0 42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 50,442 18,412.0 261 95.3 40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 448,646 19,371.8 4,138 178.7 34900 Napa, CA 139,623 27,097 19,407.3 143 102.4 46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 87,575 19,821.0 448 101.4 42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 56,663 20,081.5 476 168.7 42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 91,261 20,516.0 685 154.0 39820 Redding, CA 179,212 36,776 20,520.9 557 310.8 41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 93,574 21,590.2 729 168.2 37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 183,430 21,649.7 1,479 174.6 49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 39,885 23,125.9 345 200.0 44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 176,137 23,718.9 2,224 299.5 41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 810,841 24,451.8 5,233 157.8 33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 135,170 24,884.3 1,632 300.4 23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 255,391 25,940.6 2,744 278.7 31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 3,443,732 25,991.2 38,656 291.8 32900 Merced, CA 271,382 71,016 26,168.3 815 300.3 40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 1,212,784 26,593.4 13,497 296.0 12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 238,398 26,857.5 2,267 255.4 31460 Madera, CA 155,433 43,430 27,941.3 354 227.8 47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 135,110 29,251.0 1,446 313.1 25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 55,220 36,644.5 444 294.6 20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 66,879 37,010.9 910 503.6

