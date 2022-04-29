COVID-19: How Cases in the Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 309,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 26, bringing the total count to more than 80.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 983,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 15.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA metro area consists of just Franklin County. As of April 26, there were 26,217.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Chambersburg residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,838.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Chambersburg-Waynesboro metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 per 100,000 residents 25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 119,219 20,878.5 2,037 356.7 21500 Erie, PA 273,835 57,382 20,955.0 758 276.8 37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 1,274,625 20,967.2 18,197 299.3 44300 State College, PA 161,960 35,496 21,916.5 348 214.9 42540 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 122,986 22,134.0 2,232 401.7 20700 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 37,281 22,186.8 520 309.5 29540 Lancaster, PA 540,999 121,483 22,455.3 1,885 348.4 38300 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 528,959 22,688.0 7,830 335.8 14100 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 19,753 23,522.8 338 402.5 11020 Altoona, PA 123,157 29,739 24,147.2 614 498.6 23900 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 24,849 24,250.0 361 352.3 39740 Reading, PA 418,025 102,677 24,562.4 1,594 381.3 48700 Williamsport, PA 114,330 28,558 24,978.6 515 450.5 10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 210,492 25,130.1 2,963 353.7 27780 Johnstown, PA 133,009 34,660 26,058.4 729 548.1 16540 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 40,414 26,217.8 692 448.9 30140 Lebanon, PA 139,729 36,675 26,247.2 518 370.7 49620 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 119,110 26,732.4 1,496 335.8

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .