Chattanooga, TN

COVID-19: How Cases in the Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fNbiUhA00 The U.S. reported over 309,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 26, bringing the total count to more than 80.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 983,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 15.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Chattanooga, TN-GA metro area consists of Hamilton County, Walker County, Catoosa County, and three other counties. As of April 26, there were 26,580.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Chattanooga residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,838.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Chattanooga metro area, Marion County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 26, there were 31,035.8 cases per 100,000 residents in Marion County, the most of any county in Chattanooga, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Dade County, there were 20,368.0 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Chattanooga.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Chattanooga metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Chattanooga, TN-GA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 per 100,000 residents
17300 Clarksville, TN-KY 299,470 73,948 24,693.0 883 294.9
32820 Memphis, TN-MS-AR 1,339,623 349,092 26,059.0 4,859 362.7
16860 Chattanooga, TN-GA 556,209 147,842 26,580.3 1,772 318.6
28700 Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA 306,546 86,530 28,227.4 1,442 470.4
28940 Knoxville, TN 853,337 242,990 28,475.3 2,900 339.8
34980 Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN 1,871,903 545,434 29,137.9 5,529 295.4
27740 Johnson City, TN 202,049 60,296 29,842.3 922 456.3
34100 Morristown, TN 140,912 42,213 29,957.0 726 515.2
17420 Cleveland, TN 122,563 37,878 30,904.9 489 399.0
27180 Jackson, TN 178,442 58,471 32,767.5 866 485.3

