COVID-19: How Cases in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 309,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 26, bringing the total count to more than 80.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 983,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 15.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC metro area consists of Mecklenburg County, York County, Union County, and eight other counties. As of April 26, there were 27,338.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Charlotte residents, 10.1% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,838.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area, Chester County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 26, there were 31,237.0 cases per 100,000 residents in Chester County, the most of any county in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Mecklenburg County, there were 26,025.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.4% in May 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 per 100,000 residents 11700 Asheville, NC 454,351 95,769 21,078.2 1,135 249.8 20500 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 626,695 135,710 21,654.9 749 119.5 48900 Wilmington, NC 288,337 66,032 22,901.0 508 176.2 24660 Greensboro-High Point, NC 762,063 175,618 23,045.1 1,835 240.8 35100 New Bern, NC 124,786 29,143 23,354.4 260 208.4 24140 Goldsboro, NC 123,603 31,229 25,265.6 387 313.1 49180 Winston-Salem, NC 666,216 168,936 25,357.5 1,568 235.4 22180 Fayetteville, NC 519,101 133,733 25,762.4 994 191.5 27340 Jacksonville, NC 195,069 51,899 26,605.5 375 192.2 16740 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 2,545,560 695,927 27,338.9 5,679 223.1 40580 Rocky Mount, NC 146,678 40,114 27,348.3 440 300.0 39580 Raleigh-Cary, NC 1,332,311 371,842 27,909.6 1,558 116.9 15500 Burlington, NC 163,324 46,943 28,742.3 472 289.0 25860 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 366,678 105,397 28,743.7 1,316 358.9 24780 Greenville, NC 178,433 52,353 29,340.4 175 98.1

