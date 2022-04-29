ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

COVID-19: How Cases in the Charleston, WV Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fNbiJEP00 The U.S. reported over 309,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 26, bringing the total count to more than 80.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 983,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 15.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Charleston, WV metro area consists of Kanawha County, Jackson County, Boone County, and two other counties. As of April 26, there were 25,945.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Charleston residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,838.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Charleston metro area, Boone County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 26, there were 29,399.1 cases per 100,000 residents in Boone County, the most of any county in Charleston, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Jackson County, there were 23,824.7 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Charleston.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Charleston metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.1%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Charleston, WV metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 per 100,000 residents
48260 Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH 118,213 26,469 22,390.9 564 477.1
34060 Morgantown, WV 139,157 34,018 24,445.8 331 237.9
48540 Wheeling, WV-OH 141,475 35,770 25,283.6 627 443.2
16620 Charleston, WV 264,113 68,524 25,945.0 1,043 394.9
37620 Parkersburg-Vienna, WV 90,758 23,654 26,062.7 367 404.4
26580 Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH 361,832 108,930 30,105.1 1,336 369.2
13220 Beckley, WV 118,828 35,815 30,140.2 541 455.3

