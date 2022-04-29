ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints Draft Picks: Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning Goes 19th Overall

By John Hendrix
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1gHz_0fNbi7iw00

The Saints shored up their offensive line by taking Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning at 19th Overall.

After trading up with the Commanders to get Ohio State's Chris Olave at No. 11 , the Saints used their second 1st Round pick to get Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning at No. 19.

View the original article to see embedded media.

QUICK THOUGHTS: Along with Olave, we had Trevor Penning as the pick. Originally, he was the choice in my first mock at No. 19 , and we looked at him at No. 16 in the last one. He provides some quality depth while being able to push for a starting spot at left tackle. He's a solid run-blocker who needs some refinement in pass protection, but his mauler attitude will help him dominate at the next level. Doug Marrone will get him ready to go.

Draft Profile Notes from The Draft Bible

Trevor Penning is an extremely powerful, experienced offensive tackle for Northern Iowa. He was put on the map last year, playing alongside former third-round pick Spencer Brown. He is known for his size, length and raw power as a blocker. He shows unreal flexibility for a guy of his stature. In pass protection, he possesses the required first step and length to deal with pass rushers around the edge. He must work on playing with a more consistent play-to-play platform to improve balance and anchor ability. As a run blocker, he has a never-ending motor that can drive defenders up and out of his gap assignment.

Top Needs

  • Running Back
  • Linebacker
  • Safety
  • Cornerback

Saints Remaining Draft Picks

  • Round 2: No. 49
  • Round 5: No. 161
  • Round 6: No. 194 (from Colts via Eagles)

Saints News Network Draft Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Wydermyer to sign with Buffalo Bills

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies Tight End Jalen Wydermyer went undrafted. A poor pre-draft athletic testing process caused a major shock to Wydermyers draft stock, and ultimately he didn’t hear his name called over the weekend. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Wydermyer would be signing with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Wydermyer will have the opportunity to join a great offense in Buffalo, and will get to catch passes from quarterback Josh Allen. If his play in Buffalo reflects his play in college station and not his performance in shorts at the combine, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Cedar Falls, IA
Football
Local
Iowa Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Iowa Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Cedar Falls, IA
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
theScore

Stanley Cup odds update: Best bets to win it all

The matchups are set, and the NHL playoffs will begin in just a couple of days. Which favorite is most deserving of the hype? Which longshots carry real value? We’ll dive into just that with three best bets for the postseason. TEAM CUP ODDS. Colorado Avalanche +325. Florida Panthers...
NHL
Larry Brown Sports

New Buffalo draft pick already endearing himself to Bills Mafia

Matt Araiza clearly knows how to win over a crowd right from the jump. The Buffalo Bills drafted Araiza, a punter from San Diego State, in the sixth round on Saturday with the No. 180 overall pick. Araiza wasted absolutely no time endearing himself to the team’s fanbase, known collectively as “Bills Mafia.” The 21-year-old immediately called for someone to get him a table.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pick#Northern Iowa#Draft Picks#American Football#Ohio State#Draft Profile Notes
KREM

2023 four-star recruit Dusty Stromer commits to Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga has received a commitment from four-star shooting guard Dusty Stromer out of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. ESPN ranks Stromer as its 46th best recruit in the class of 2023. On 247 Sports' top recruiting list for the class of 2023, Stromer comes in at number 50.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
1K+
Followers
851
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy