Saints Draft Picks: Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning Goes 19th Overall

After trading up with the Commanders to get Ohio State's Chris Olave at No. 11 , the Saints used their second 1st Round pick to get Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning at No. 19.

View the original article to see embedded media.

QUICK THOUGHTS: Along with Olave, we had Trevor Penning as the pick. Originally, he was the choice in my first mock at No. 19 , and we looked at him at No. 16 in the last one. He provides some quality depth while being able to push for a starting spot at left tackle. He's a solid run-blocker who needs some refinement in pass protection, but his mauler attitude will help him dominate at the next level. Doug Marrone will get him ready to go.

Draft Profile Notes from The Draft Bible

Trevor Penning is an extremely powerful, experienced offensive tackle for Northern Iowa. He was put on the map last year, playing alongside former third-round pick Spencer Brown. He is known for his size, length and raw power as a blocker. He shows unreal flexibility for a guy of his stature. In pass protection, he possesses the required first step and length to deal with pass rushers around the edge. He must work on playing with a more consistent play-to-play platform to improve balance and anchor ability. As a run blocker, he has a never-ending motor that can drive defenders up and out of his gap assignment.

Top Needs

Running Back

Linebacker

Safety

Cornerback

Saints Remaining Draft Picks

Round 2: No. 49

Round 5: No. 161

Round 6: No. 194 (from Colts via Eagles)

