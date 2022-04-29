ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints Draft Chris Olave With 11th Overall Pick After Trade with Commanders

By John Hendrix
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06VQU1_0fNbi44l00

The Saints trade up with the Commanders to take Chris Olave at the 11th overall pick.

The Saints made a draft day trade? Say it ain't so! That's exactly what they did, as they dealt with the Washington Commanders to get the 11th Overall pick. They used it to address a huge need, drafting Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave.

View the original article to see embedded media.

TRADE DETAILS : Saints traded No. 16, No 98 (3rd), and No. 120 (4th) to the Commanders for Pick No. 11

QUICK THOUGHTS: Olave was a wide receiver we really liked paired to the Saints at No. 19, and they didn't wait around to get him after a couple of wide receivers went off the board. He's the best route-runner in this draft, and he's going to be a key asset in the offense with Jameis Winston at the helm. Also, it's another Ohio State guy.

Draft Profile Notes from The Draft Bible

Chris Olave has been a mainstay in the Ohio State receiver room ever since his true freshman season. Playing with elite talent alongside of him, Olave hasn’t failed to shine on his own. He wows with elite burst, quickness and speed. Possessing that type of speed, he can stretch the field on the outside or threaten the middle of the field with the ability to extend plays after the catch. He has all the ability in the world to make a solid compliment receiver. He may struggle to be a bonafide first option because of his lack of physicality and length. There is no doubt he will make an impact at the next level.

Top Needs

  • Offensive Lineman
  • Running Back
  • Linebacker
  • Safety
  • Cornerback

Saints Remaining Draft Picks

  • Round 1: No. 19 (from Eagles)
  • Round 2: No. 49
  • Round 5: No. 161
  • Round 6: No. 194 (from Colts via Eagles)

Saints News Network Draft Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KRDO News Channel 13

Air Force’s Jordan Jackson drafted by Saints

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) -- Jordan Jackson, an Air Force graduate and team leader, is an NFL player. Jackson was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Jackson had 15.5 sacks for his career, which ranks second in program history. Jackson radiated happiness while sitting down to talk The post Air Force’s Jordan Jackson drafted by Saints appeared first on KRDO.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Washington, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Saints Invite Son Of Franchise Legend To Minicamp

Bruce Jordan-Swilling will get an opportunity to follow in his father’s footsteps when fighting for a spot on the New Orleans Saints roster. According to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, the Saints have invited the Georgia Tech running back, and son of former All-Pro linebacker Pat Swilling, to their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Draft Picks#American Football#Saints Draft#The Washington Commanders#Ohio State
Alt 101.7

Christopher Allen Goes Undrafted, Signs With Denver Broncos

Alabama edge linebacker Christopher Allen has gone undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and will sign as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos . Allen was expected to have an opportunity to build his draft stock into at least an early day two selection, unfortunately, Allen sustained a foot injury while recording his first and only sack of the 2021 season against Miami in the season opener.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit’s Longtime Wife, Allison

The football season is always a busy time for the Herbstreit family, but moving forward in 2022, it will be even more amped up than usual. Kirk Herbstreit added another big job to his responsibilities this year, as he will be an analyst for Amazon’s Thursday night NFL broadcasts. Kirk will do this in addition to his college football duties for ESPN.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New Orleans Saints sign Eric Wilson to undrafted free agent contract

Penn State offensive lineman Eric Wilson was hoping to hear his name called at some point in the NFL draft. While that never happened, Wilson is still now in the league after signing an undrafted free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints following the conclusion of the NFL draft. Wilson confirmed the news of his free-agent signing with a message on his Twitter account, retweeting a report on his signing. In his message, Wilson thanked Penn State and Harvard (from where Wilson transfer to Penn State). Thanks to @HarvardFootball @PennStateFball and the @NFLPABowl for allowing me to chase childhood dreams!! #WhoDatNation...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

USFL Week 3: Birmingham Stallions outlast New Orleans Breakers

Week 3 of the USFL season continued Saturday with a highly anticipated battle between the Birmingham Stallions and the New Orleans Breakers, as both teams fought to keep their perfect records alive. Both teams entered Saturday's contest undefeated, but it was the Stallions that came out on top. Here are...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fantasypros.com

Tyrann Mathieu to resume talks with Saints

The New Orleans Saints are expected to resume talks with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) The Saints are now thin at the safety position, having Marcus Williams leave in free agency and Malcom Jenkins retire this offseason. They failed to land a safety in the draft, and it appears they are now setting their sights back on Mathieu and will make an aggressive push to sign him. The veteran safety would help fill the gap in the Saints' defense and bring good veteran leadership.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
1K+
Followers
853
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy