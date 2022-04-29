Saints Draft Chris Olave With 11th Overall Pick After Trade with Commanders

The Saints trade up with the Commanders to take Chris Olave at the 11th overall pick.

The Saints made a draft day trade? Say it ain't so! That's exactly what they did, as they dealt with the Washington Commanders to get the 11th Overall pick. They used it to address a huge need, drafting Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave.

TRADE DETAILS : Saints traded No. 16, No 98 (3rd), and No. 120 (4th) to the Commanders for Pick No. 11

QUICK THOUGHTS: Olave was a wide receiver we really liked paired to the Saints at No. 19, and they didn't wait around to get him after a couple of wide receivers went off the board. He's the best route-runner in this draft, and he's going to be a key asset in the offense with Jameis Winston at the helm. Also, it's another Ohio State guy.

Draft Profile Notes from The Draft Bible

Chris Olave has been a mainstay in the Ohio State receiver room ever since his true freshman season. Playing with elite talent alongside of him, Olave hasn’t failed to shine on his own. He wows with elite burst, quickness and speed. Possessing that type of speed, he can stretch the field on the outside or threaten the middle of the field with the ability to extend plays after the catch. He has all the ability in the world to make a solid compliment receiver. He may struggle to be a bonafide first option because of his lack of physicality and length. There is no doubt he will make an impact at the next level.

Top Needs

Offensive Lineman

Running Back

Linebacker

Safety

Cornerback

Saints Remaining Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 19 (from Eagles)

Round 2: No. 49

Round 5: No. 161

Round 6: No. 194 (from Colts via Eagles)

Saints News Network Draft Coverage