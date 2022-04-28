ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Prime Video's Thursday Night Football Sets First Game, Adds Tony Gonzalez

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbDws_0fNbi1Qa00

Click here to read the full article.

Prime Video ‘s exclusive hosting of Thursday Night Football will kick off (that’s a football term) Sept. 15 with Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers visiting their AFC West rivals, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sources tell me that the last meeting between the Chiefs and Chargers in 2021 was an “overtime thriller” in L.A., with Travis Kelce catching a 34-yard pass from Mahomes on his way to scoring the game-winning TD.

“Chargers-Chiefs is a classic AFC West rivalry featuring two of the most exciting young QBs in the game today,” Marie Donoghue, VP of Global Sports Video, Amazon, said in a statement. “With the electric atmosphere at Arrowhead, there’s no better setting for the first exclusive Thursday Night Football telecast on Prime Video.”

The complete Thursday Night Football schedule will be announced May 12.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also announced on Thursday night at the NFL Draft that former Chiefs star and Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez will join Amazon’s NFL team as an analyst, providing expert analysis and commentary during pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

He joins a broadcasting (streamcasting?) team led by play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, Emmy-winning analyst Kirk Herbstreit in the booth, and 24-time Emmy-winning executive producer Fred Gaudell.

As part of a new deal announced in March 2021 , Prime Video is the first streaming service to have a season-long exclusive national broadcast package with the NFL. The 11-year deal includes 15 regular-season games and one preseason game per year.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Ratings: NFL Draft, Young Sheldon Lead Thursday; Walker Eyes Audience Low

Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s coverage of Day 1 of the NFL Draft led Thursday in the demo (with a 0.7 rating), while drawing 3.6 million total viewers. (What is Prime Video’s first Thursday Night Football match-up?) CBS’ Young Sheldon (6.6 mil/0.6, read recap) drew Thursday’s largest audience and was steady in the demo, as were United States of Al (4.4 mil/0.4) and Bull (4 mil/0.3). A double pump of How We Roll (3.3 mil/0.3, 3.1 mil/0.3) was down a tenth week-to-week. The CW’s Walker (720K/0.1) slipped to al all-time audience low,...
NFL
TVLine

Judge Judy's Longtime Bailiff Gets New Courtroom Show on Freevee, Tribunal, With Judith Sheindlin Set to EP

Click here to read the full article. Judge Judy and her longtime bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd are reuniting after all, following a very public split. Byrd will once again serve as bailiff on the new courtroom show Tribunal, which has landed a series order at Amazon Freevee, our sister site Deadline reports. Freevee (formerly known as IMDb TV) is also the home of Judith “Judge Judy” Sheindlin’s new show Judy Justice, and Sheindlin will serve as creator and executive producer on Tribunal as well. Tribunal will be a panel-based show featuring two judges from the Sheindlin-produced syndicated series Hot Bench — Patricia...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Evil Promotes Andrea Martin to Series Regular Ahead of Season 3

Click here to read the full article. Evil is firming up its legion of good. Andrea Martin, who plays Sister Andrea on the Paramount+ drama, will be a series regular in Season 3, TVLine has learned exclusively. Martin joined Evil in Season 2, playing a nun who became a spiritual advisor of sorts to Mike Colter’s David Acosta. As the season progressed, she warned priest-in-training David that his supernatural visions would become more corporeal the closer he got to God. In the season finale, a demon that had attacked David came after Andrea in her bed. But the feisty sister stabbed it with...
TV SERIES
The Spun

Colts Have Signed Former Notre Dame Quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts added depth to their quarterback room by signing former Notre Dame signal-caller Jack Coan. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the signing Saturday night after Coan went undrafted. Coan spent four years at Wisconsin, where he recorded 18 passing touchdowns as the starter in 2019. After leading...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
TVLine

Joey King to Star in Holocaust Limited Series We Were the Lucky Ones at Hulu

Click here to read the full article. Joey King — who snagged an Emmy nomination for Hulu’s The Act — has been tapped to headline another weighty limited series for the streamer. The actress will star in Holocaust-themed drama We Were the Lucky Ones, an eight-episode adaptation of Georgia Hunter’s best-selling novel of the same name. Written and EP’d by Morning Show and Bates Motel vet Erica Lipez, Lucky Ones is inspired by the true story of one Jewish family’s struggle to survive and reunite after being separated at the start of World War II. Thomas Kail (Hamilton, Fosse/Verdon) will serve as director and EP. “Georgia...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TNT and TBS Are Bailing on Scripted Programming — Which Series Are Safe?

Click here to read the full article. It’s the end of an era for basic cable. Our sister site Variety is reporting that Warner Bros. Discovery is halting scripted series development at TNT and TBS. The news comes just hours after Deadline confirmed that TBS had scrapped Damon Wayans Jr. comedy Kill the Orange-Faced Bear, which was previously ordered to series and set to commence production on its Season 1 order in a matter of weeks. So, what does the new world order at TNT and TBS mean for their current scripted slates? In a word, nothing — at least not yet. With...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Made for Love Season 2 Premiere Recap: Herbert Hits the Hub, But Who's Hoping to Take Gogol Down for Good?

Click here to read the full article. Hazel Green made a deal with the devil. A disgustingly rich, intelligent, yet highly unethical devil. But does Byron Gogol actually have the ability to cure her sick father Herbert? That’s what we’re about to find out, as HBO Max’s Made for Love kicks off its sophomore season. (The first two episodes are now available to stream.) When the new run begins, Hazel is giving her dad a tour inside the Hub. He’s well aware that she drugged him, abducted him and placed him inside a replica of his house. But she’s also saving his...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TV Ratings: Kung Fu's Audience Grows, Survivor's Eyes a 5-Month High

Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor this week drew 5.5 million total viewers (marking its best prelim audience since Dec. 8) and a 0.8 rating (down a tenth week-to-week), easily leading Wednesday in both measures with NBC’s #OneChicago in rerun mode. (Read recap.) Leading out of that, Beyond the Edge (2.4 mil/0.3) and Good Sam (2 mil/0.2) both added eyeballs while flat in the demo. Over on The CW, The Flash (570K/0.1, get scoop on next week’s major [Spoiler]) slipped to its third-smallest audience of the season, while Kung Fu (580K/0.1) rose...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sissy Spacek
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Al Michaels
TVLine

Pete Davidson to Play 'Heightened' Version of Himself in Curb-Esque Comedy Series at Peacock

Click here to read the full article. Pete Davidson is taking a page from Larry David’s TV playbook. The Saturday Night Live vet is set to play a “heightened, fictionalized’ version of himself in Bupkis, a new comedy series at Peacock, TVLine has confirmed. The Curb Your Enthusiasm-esque half-hour project — written and exec produced by Davidson (alongside his SNL boss Lorne Michaels) —  “will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known,” per Peacock. “Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Sanditon's Ben Lloyd-Hughes Explains Alexander's Heartbreaking Choice

Click here to read the full article. The following contains spoilers from Sanditon‘s Season 2 finale. The chemistry between Charlotte and Alexander on PBS’ Sanditon was undeniable and would’ve been complete if the widower had proposed. But instead of asking Charlotte for her hand in marriage in the Season 2 finale last Sunday, the widower fired her as his governess (and then tried to rehire her for the sake of his niece Augusta and daughter Leo). Heartbroken by Alexander’s refusal to acknowledge their fiery kisses and romantic connection, Charlotte turned down his reemployment offer and, two months later, agreed to marry...
TV SERIES
TVLine

This Is Us Recap: Kevin's Romantic Partner Is, At Long Last, Revealed!

Click here to read the full article. Tuesday’s This Is Us‘ might be centered on Kate and Philip’s wedding, but it’s essentially Kevin’s bar mitzvah: the day he finally becomes a man. And all of his delayed growing-up is rewarded, because by the end of the hour, Kev and ex-wife Sophie have reunited! Along the way, we learn how all of that evidence of female presence showed up in Kevin’s hotel room for Madison and Beth to find. Read on for the highlights of “The Night Before the Wedding,” then make sure to check out our post mortem interview for what Alexandra...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Superman & Lois Go Full Bizarro in the Show's Most Twisted Episode Yet

Click here to read the full article. What if Clark and Jonathan were enemies? What if Lana and Tal-Rho were married? And what if Jordan had to get up early every morning just to flat-iron his hair? These were just a few of the questions explored in Tuesday’s episode of Siol & Namrepus, which finally took viewers on an unforgettable trip to Bizarro World. In this world, it’s Jonathan — not Jordan — who inherited his father’s superpowers, but as his personal star began to rise, so too did tensions between Jonathan and his parents, who didn’t appreciate him playing superhero (but...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thursday Night Football#American Football#Prime Video#The Los Angeles Chargers#Afc West#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Chiefs And Chargers#Chargers Chiefs#Global Sports Video#Arrowhead#The Nfl Draft
TVLine

Single Drunk Female Renewed for Season 2 at Freeform

Click here to read the full article. Raise a non-alcoholic glass for Single Drunk Female, which is coming back for another season. Freeform’s half-hour comedy starring Sofia Black D’Elia and Ally Sheedy has been renewed for Season 2, TVLine has learned. “I am thrilled to bring Single Drunk Female back for a second season,” Freeform president Tara Duncan said in a statement. “Jenni Konner, Simone Finch and Daisy Gardner created a series that struck a strong chord in such a sincere and authentic way. I cannot wait to see what they have in store for Sam as she continues on her journey...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Young Sheldon: Emily Osment Upped to Series Regular for Season 6

Click here to read the full article. Mandy McAllister is poised to remain in the Cooper family’s orbit — whether she likes it or not. Emily Osment, who was introduced in Young Sheldon Season 5 as Georgie’s love interest (and eventual baby mama), has been elevated to series regular for Season 6, TVLine has learned. Osment’s Mandy first appeared in the Jan. 13 episode, “A Lock-In, a Weather Girl and a Disgusting Habit,” wherein Sheldon’s 17-year-old brother struck up a relationship with the 29-year-old former weather girl. He lied about his age but came clean in the March 31 episode, “A Solo...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss Calls Upcoming Season 5 'One of the Wilder Rides We've Had' — Watch Video

Click here to read the full article. Sounds like Handmaid’s Tale viewers are going to get an under-His-eyeful when the Hulu series returns for Season 5. “I will say that the season itself is possibly one of the wilder rides that we’ve had,” series star Elisabeth Moss tells TVLine in the video above. She gave us the Gilead update during a press event for her forthcoming Apple TV+ thriller Shining Girls; we’ll have a bunch more about that eerie, twisty, hard-to-talk-about-without-spoiling series when it premieres on Friday, April 29. “We’ve definitely had some seasons [where], you know, a lot happens. Some seasons, not as...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Wolf Like Me Renewed, Daytime Emmys Date and More

Click here to read the full article. Peacock is feeling hungry like the wolf, picking up the genre-bending romantic dramedy Wolf Like Me for Season 2. The series stars Isla Fisher as Mary, who has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone, and Josh Gad as Gary, an emotional wreck who struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Season 1 premiered this past January. “I’m thrilled to be able to continue Mary and Gary’s story into the next phase of their relationship, especially considering the stakes couldn’t be higher,” creator Abe Forsythe said...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

Batwoman Cancelled After 3 Seasons

Click here to read the full article. That’s a wrap on Batwoman. The Arrowverse series has been cancelled after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed. Showrunner Caroline Dries announced the news Friday on Twitter, writing, “Just got the sad news that Batwoman will not be seeing an S4. I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you.” TVLine’s 2022 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Batwoman‘s demise. Batwoman this season was averaging about 760,000 total viewers and a...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Grace and Frankie Recap: Dolly Parton, Death and New Beginnings in Netflix Comedy's Series Finale — Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. Grace and Frankie began seven seasons ago with its titular duo staring down the end of their respective marriages and terrified of what comes next. Friday’s series finale found them leaning on each other as they looked ahead toward the future. But it didn’t start that way… Frankie, depressed after the eulogies for her fake funeral all featured anecdotes with or about Grace, bemoaned living a “small, insignificant life in the giant shadow of a skinny alcoholic.” She and Grace haven’t spoken to each other since their argument over Grace choosing to attend an important meeting...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: FNL Vet to TWD Spinoff, College Bowl Renewed and More

Click here to read the full article. Smash is taking on zombies: Friday Night Lights favorite Gaius Charles has joined AMC’s The Walking Dead spinoff Isle of the Dead, starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, our sister site Deadline reports. Premiering in 2023, the series follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) as they travel through a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. “The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror,” per AMC. Charles — whose other TV credits include Grey’s...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy