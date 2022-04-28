Prime Video's Thursday Night Football Sets First Game, Adds Tony Gonzalez

Click here to read the full article.

Prime Video ‘s exclusive hosting of Thursday Night Football will kick off (that’s a football term) Sept. 15 with Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers visiting their AFC West rivals, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sources tell me that the last meeting between the Chiefs and Chargers in 2021 was an “overtime thriller” in L.A., with Travis Kelce catching a 34-yard pass from Mahomes on his way to scoring the game-winning TD.

“Chargers-Chiefs is a classic AFC West rivalry featuring two of the most exciting young QBs in the game today,” Marie Donoghue, VP of Global Sports Video, Amazon, said in a statement. “With the electric atmosphere at Arrowhead, there’s no better setting for the first exclusive Thursday Night Football telecast on Prime Video.”

The complete Thursday Night Football schedule will be announced May 12.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also announced on Thursday night at the NFL Draft that former Chiefs star and Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez will join Amazon’s NFL team as an analyst, providing expert analysis and commentary during pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

He joins a broadcasting (streamcasting?) team led by play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, Emmy-winning analyst Kirk Herbstreit in the booth, and 24-time Emmy-winning executive producer Fred Gaudell.

As part of a new deal announced in March 2021 , Prime Video is the first streaming service to have a season-long exclusive national broadcast package with the NFL. The 11-year deal includes 15 regular-season games and one preseason game per year.