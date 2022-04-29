ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counselor shines spotlight on barriers people of color face when seeking mental health help

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
Counselors are tackling mental health issues in communities of color and the importance of seeking help.

News 12 spoke with Dr. Sumir Sahgal, the founder of Essen Health Care, and psychiatrist Catalina Treveno, also with Essen Health Care in the Bronx, about some of the barriers people of color face when seeking a therapist. Both say finding a culturally competent provider is one problem.

They say people are often more comfortable with someone who looks like them, sounds like them and understands their background.

The Essen health team says it's important to seek a mental health provider to get through generational trauma.

News 12

News 12

