Sharon Osbourne Taking Time Off From ‘The View UK’ To Tend To Covid-Stricken Ozzy

By Bruce Haring
 4 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne is going off the rails on a crazy Covid-19 train, and wife Sharon Osbourne is going to be his conductor as he battles the disease.

Just three days into her start at The View UK, a tearful Sharon Osbourne said she’s taking time off to tend to her 73-year-old husband.

“I spoke to him and he’s OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now,” Sharon said on the show Thursday . “We’ve gone two years without him catching Covid, and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

She continued, “It’ll take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again, and I will be back [on the show] in a week… We’re gonna get him a negative test by next week.”

Ozzy isn’t the first Osbourne to contract the virus. Sharon tested positive in 2020, with daughter Kelly and two of son Jack’s daughters also showing signs of infection.

Ozzy Osbourne has had a rough few years with his health. He revealed he had Parkinson’s disease in 2020, then fell and needed neck surgery.

Sharon and Ozzy’s romance will be captured in an upcoming Lee Hall film, title TBD. The film is a project with Sony Pictures and Polygram.

Naomi Judd Dies: Singer With Grammy Winning Duo The Judds, Mother Of Wynonna And Ashley Was 76

Joanna Barnes Dies: Veteran Actress In Two Versions Of 'The Parent Trap' Was 89

"It Was Like I Was Dead": Sharon Osbourne Details Career Fall-Out In Controversial Departure From 'The Talk'

Chris Wallace asks William Shatner "are you embarrassed?" for having a show on RT America

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Mark Wahlberg says he's had to switch churches because he kept getting pitched movies

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Johnny Depp's Ex Vanessa Paradis Finds His Amber Heard Case 'Distressing'—Here's If She's on His Side

