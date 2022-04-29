ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens Trade Marquise Brown to Cardinals for Two Draft Picks

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xbzs0_0fNbhdec00

Baltimore receive the 23rd and 100th picks in the deal.

In a stunning move, the Ravens traded star wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Cardinals for the 23rd and 100th picks in the 2022 NFL draft .

Brown was the best wideout for Baltimore in 2021 and finished the season with 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. It’s a significant loss for the Ravens, and quarterback Lamar Jackson was not happy about the move.

He retweeted an expletive-filled tweet that expressed shock and anger over the deal from a fan. But then he quote-tweeted Brown’s reaction when the wide receiver said goodbye to his quarterback.

“Wish I coulda played with my brotha forever but ima see you at the top @Lj_era8,” Brown said in a tweet.

Last month, Jackson reacted to a rumor centered around Baltimore trading Brown to the Chiefs. Needless to say, he wasn’t a fan of the idea back then either.

“Excuse my French real quick sir…. But HELL NAW,” Jackson tweeted.

Although Brown is sad to say goodbye to his star quarterback, he joins a familiar face in Arizona. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Brown were teammates at Oklahoma for several seasons and will now reunite on one of the NFL’s up-and-coming teams. Arizona finished 11–6 last season after starting 7–0.

The Ravens would trade back down, swapping picks with the Bills and drafting Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, go to Raven Country .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
State
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Draft Picks#American Football#French#Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

64K+
Followers
32K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy