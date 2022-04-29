ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Our Fashion Goals In An All White Look

By Sharde Gillam
 4 days ago

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

Style queen Tracee Ellis Ross gave us spring fashion vibes recently when she stepped out in a white ook that we’re obsessed with! She shared the look on her Instagram page earlier today, giving her 10.9 million Instagram followers style envy for days to come.

Taking to the social media platform, the talented actress shared a few photos of her stunning look, rocking a all-white, long sleeved collared shirt which she paired with a curve hugging white pencil skirt. She paired the look with a thick hoop earrings all white, pointed toe pumps. As for her hair, she wore her signature curls in a long braided pony tail that featured white ribbon throughout and gave us a LEWK as she posed for her IG followers in her fashionable ensemble.

Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

“Oh how I needed this tracee moment #fashionicon ,” one of the beauty’s millions of Instagram followers commented on the stunning look while another wrote, “Amazing #flawless,” and another commented, “It’s a moment.” Indeed it is. What do you think of Tracee’s look?

