The polls are open in Monroe County for the 2022 primary election. Polls close at 6 p.m. and election results are expected to be available after 8 p.m. tonight. H-T reporters will be checking in with election workers and will be posting updates here throughout the day. Monroe County primary voter guide: Here's the what, when and how for voting in the Monroe County primary election ...

MONROE COUNTY, IN ・ 14 MINUTES AGO