ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

COVID-19: How Cases in the Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fNbgkMy00 The U.S. reported over 309,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 26, bringing the total count to more than 80.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 983,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 15.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL metro area consists of just Baldwin County. As of April 26, there were 26,119.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Daphne residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,838.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Daphne-Fairhope-Foley metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 per 100,000 residents
12220 Auburn-Opelika, AL 161,152 37,700 23,394.1 338 209.7
20020 Dothan, AL 148,252 36,725 24,772.0 743 501.2
26620 Huntsville, AL 457,003 114,501 25,054.8 1,252 274.0
33860 Montgomery, AL 373,544 96,577 25,854.3 1,584 424.0
19300 Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL 212,830 55,591 26,119.9 680 319.5
46220 Tuscaloosa, AL 250,681 67,913 27,091.4 1,038 414.1
33660 Mobile, AL 430,655 116,826 27,127.5 1,705 395.9
22520 Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL 147,327 40,441 27,449.8 653 443.2
13820 Birmingham-Hoover, AL 1,085,330 303,649 27,977.6 3,775 347.8
23460 Gadsden, AL 102,748 28,750 27,981.1 648 630.7
11500 Anniston-Oxford, AL 114,618 32,379 28,249.5 626 546.2
19460 Decatur, AL 152,271 43,726 28,715.9 673 442.0

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Foley, AL
Coronavirus
City
Gadsden, AL
Foley, AL
Government
City
Foley, AL
Foley, AL
Health
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
City
Daphne, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
24/7 Wall St.

Counties Where It Takes the Longest to Get to Work

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Most People Own Their Homes

The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate – or the share of housing units occupied by their owner – jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Americans#The Daphne Fairhope Foley
24/7 Wall St.

25 Clothing Brands That Are Still Made in America

Globalization and the offshoring of manufacturing can be sensitive topics. In the last 50 years, the United States has lost millions of industrial jobs, leading to heated debates about economic competitiveness and the benefits of free trade. And while this trend has helped lift some countries out of poverty, it can be argued that it […]
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

Cities With the Longest Commutes

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 180,702 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,523 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 742,177 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,481 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area […]
SEATTLE, WA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a total of 144,636 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,476 confirmed infections for every 100,000 […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
72K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy