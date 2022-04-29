COVID-19: How Cases in the Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 309,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 26, bringing the total count to more than 80.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 983,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 15.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL metro area consists of just Baldwin County. As of April 26, there were 26,119.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Daphne residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,838.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Daphne-Fairhope-Foley metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 per 100,000 residents 12220 Auburn-Opelika, AL 161,152 37,700 23,394.1 338 209.7 20020 Dothan, AL 148,252 36,725 24,772.0 743 501.2 26620 Huntsville, AL 457,003 114,501 25,054.8 1,252 274.0 33860 Montgomery, AL 373,544 96,577 25,854.3 1,584 424.0 19300 Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL 212,830 55,591 26,119.9 680 319.5 46220 Tuscaloosa, AL 250,681 67,913 27,091.4 1,038 414.1 33660 Mobile, AL 430,655 116,826 27,127.5 1,705 395.9 22520 Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL 147,327 40,441 27,449.8 653 443.2 13820 Birmingham-Hoover, AL 1,085,330 303,649 27,977.6 3,775 347.8 23460 Gadsden, AL 102,748 28,750 27,981.1 648 630.7 11500 Anniston-Oxford, AL 114,618 32,379 28,249.5 626 546.2 19460 Decatur, AL 152,271 43,726 28,715.9 673 442.0

