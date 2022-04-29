ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MD

Stabbing reported in Essex

By Chris Montcalmo
Nottingham MD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESSEX, MD—Police are responded to a stabbing in the Essex area. The...

www.nottinghammd.com

NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for missing Essex 13-year-old

ESSEX, MD—Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing from the Essex area. Madison Lenay Powell is 5’6” tall and weighs 183 pounds. She was last seen at 7:45 a.m. on Friday wearing a black shirt with Nickelodeon characters on it, black pants, tiger print Crocs,  and carrying a blue book bag. Anyone with information on Madison … Continue reading "Police searching for missing Essex 13-year-old" The post Police searching for missing Essex 13-year-old appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Familiar Baltimore Teen Allegedly Shot 52-Year-Old In The Head In Road Rage Incident: Police

A 17-year-old boy from Baltimore has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in the city, authorities said. Investigators believe the teenager shot and killed 52-year-old Daniel Pitts after a suspected road rage incident in the 6200 block of Pennington Avenue on April 14, Baltimore Police said. Pitts was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Essex, MD
Essex, MD
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
NewsBreak
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

State Police make arrests in massive Eastern Shore drug ring, ties to St. Mary’s

(EASTON, MD) – A combined law enforcement multi-month investigation has led to the indictment of nine people alleged to be part of a significant drug trafficking organization in two Eastern Shore counties. The investigation, initiated by the Caroline County Drug Task Force, looked into information concerning the operation of a drug trafficking organization believed to […] The post State Police make arrests in massive Eastern Shore drug ring, ties to St. Mary’s appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD

