COVID-19: How Cases in the Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 309,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 26, bringing the total count to more than 80.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 983,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 15.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Corpus Christi, TX metro area consists of Nueces County and San Patricio County. As of April 26, there were 25,857.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Corpus Christi residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,838.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Corpus Christi metro area, Nueces County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 26, there were 27,590.0 cases per 100,000 residents in Nueces County, the most of any county in Corpus Christi, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In San Patricio County, there were 16,511.5 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Corpus Christi.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Corpus Christi metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.5%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 per 100,000 residents 13140 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 395,174 75,013 18,982.3 1,447 366.2 30980 Longview, TX 284,796 55,231 19,393.2 1,328 466.3 46340 Tyler, TX 227,449 45,478 19,994.8 964 423.8 47020 Victoria, TX 99,674 19,957 20,022.3 443 444.4 28660 Killeen-Temple, TX 444,716 90,126 20,266.0 1,198 269.4 43300 Sherman-Denison, TX 131,014 27,112 20,694.0 635 484.7 12420 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 2,114,441 454,215 21,481.6 3,576 169.1 45500 Texarkana, TX-AR 149,292 32,992 22,099.0 713 477.6 10180 Abilene, TX 170,669 38,692 22,670.8 885 518.5 26420 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 6,884,138 1,582,619 22,989.4 15,930 231.4 36220 Odessa, TX 160,579 37,488 23,345.5 702 437.2 47380 Waco, TX 268,361 63,105 23,515.0 965 359.6 48660 Wichita Falls, TX 141,999 33,955 23,912.1 709 499.3 19100 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 7,320,663 1,752,987 23,945.7 18,722 255.7 32580 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 855,176 205,657 24,048.5 3,898 455.8 33260 Midland, TX 173,816 41,984 24,154.3 521 299.7 15180 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX 421,666 103,275 24,492.1 2,026 480.5 21340 El Paso, TX 836,062 207,831 24,858.3 3,724 445.4 11100 Amarillo, TX 263,776 65,648 24,887.8 1,279 484.9 18580 Corpus Christi, TX 428,548 110,813 25,857.8 1,831 427.3 17780 College Station-Bryan, TX 258,029 70,027 27,139.2 552 213.9 41700 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2,468,193 679,107 27,514.3 7,846 317.9 31180 Lubbock, TX 316,474 97,052 30,666.7 1,407 444.6 29700 Laredo, TX 273,526 93,655 34,239.9 1,033 377.7 41660 San Angelo, TX 117,986 40,992 34,743.1 553 468.7

