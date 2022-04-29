ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

One Benton County school levy is now passing by 29 votes. But 2 others are still failing

By Eric Rosane
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

Prosser School District’s operations levy is now passing by 29 votes after an additional 636 ballots were counted on Thursday.

The measure was failing on election night with 52% disapproval.

Now, the “yays” are holding a slim 50.6% of the vote.

All ballots on hand have been counted but any that arrive by mail in the next few days postmarked by election day will be counted.

T he April 26 election is set to be certified on Friday, May 6.

Prosser’s levy will tax $2.13 on every $1,000 of assessed property value in the district. It’s the same rate as the current levy, which is set to expire at the end of 2022.

The levy is expected to collect $3.78 million next year and $3.89 million in 2024. The annual tax bill on a home valued at $350,000 would be about $745.

Though their margins of failure shrank after Thursday, Kennewick and Finley’s levies are still failing. Both have proposed rates higher than the ones they’re replacing.

  • Kennewick’s is failing with 8,141 votes against, or about 51.2%, and 7,750 votes in favor, or about 47.8%.
  • Finley’s is failing with 425 votes against, or about 52.7%, and 381 votes in favor, or about 47.3%.

Those districts that don’t have their levies passed will need to trim next school year’s budget. Those discussions between staff and school boards are expected to begin in the coming weeks.

Local levy funding, as well as the state matching dollars that come along with them, makes up about 11% of the Kennewick School District’s funding.

The district serves about 18,700 students, and is the largest employer in the city.

Finley School District is expecting to cut about $1.7 million next school year in funding.

These levies help school districts fill the gap between what Washington state pays for and what is needed to operate successfully. The measures are different from bond initiatives, which pay for school construction and renovation.

Comments / 2

Janet Petry
3d ago

As taxpayers we are not seeing success for the money investment. Seems many leave school functionality illiterate...that does not communicate success...and changing the standards doesn't work anymore..we see it for what it is.

Reply
3
Related
Big Country News

People Going Door-to-Door in Washington State Claiming to be Election Officials are Frauds, Says Secretary of State

OLYMPIA - The Washington State Secretary of State has received multiple reports of third-party canvassers presenting themselves as elections officials and going door-to-door across Washington asking residents about their voter information and other election-related questions. These canvassers are not affiliated with and do not represent the Office of the Secretary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Elections
Benton County, WA
Government
City
Finley, WA
State
Washington State
Benton County, WA
Elections
County
Benton County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Prosser, WA
Government
City
Prosser, WA
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Elections
Kennewick, WA
Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Levies#Tax Bill#Prosser School District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
342
Followers
87
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy