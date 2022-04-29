ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cynthia Bailey And Hubby Mike Hill Answer ’14 Questions For Couples’ In Adorable TikTok Challenge

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
 4 days ago

Source: Bravo / Getty

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey sat down with her hubby, Mike Hill, to answer the “14 Questions For Couples” TikTok challenge and their responses are hilarious!

Dressed in a pink and blue colored maxi dress with her curly locs on full display, Cynthia took to her Instagram page to share the adorable video, where she and her hubby listened to a series of questions and to who was more likely to do each one. The video started off by asking the couple “who is the better dancer,” to which the couple each chose themselves. The video then asked, “who is the better cook” to which they both agreed was Cynthia. The video then asked, “who is more affectionate” to which they both agreed was Cynthia again. The series of questions continued with questions like “who is more likely to get arrested, who is more needy, wh is more of a daredevil” and more, to which the couple had fun selecting which one of them does more of each thing.

“We don’t always agree on everything, but it’s all love!!! @itsmikehill, ” Cynthia captioned the fun video while tagging her hubby.

Check out the adorable video below.

A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey)

“This was too cute all couples should do this,” one of the beauty’s millions of Instagram followers wrote while another commented with, “Why u so pretty tho @cynthiabailey,” completely mesmerized by her beauty!

Safe to say that Cynthia and Mike are couples goals?

HelloBeautiful

ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

