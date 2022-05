When rattling off the pass-catching options for the Green Bay Packers, Allen Lazard always gets mentioned. Technically, he shouldn’t. Lazard is unsigned. Yes, he’s a restricted free agent and the window for another team trying to sign him has closed. But he has no contract, so he’s breaking no rules nor incurring any potential fines by staying away from offseason workouts, mandatory minicamp or otherwise. He also could, if he wants, hold out into training camp.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO