Dalton, GA

COVID-19: Dalton, GA Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fNbeoyI00 The U.S. reported over 309,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 26, bringing the total count to more than 80.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 983,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 15.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Dalton, GA metro area consists of Whitfield County and Murray County. As of April 26, there were 31,619.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Dalton residents, the 18th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,838.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Dalton metro area, Whitfield County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 26, there were 32,639.1 cases per 100,000 residents in Whitfield County, the most of any county in Dalton, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Murray County, there were 28,944.7 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Dalton.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Dalton metro area, unemployment peaked at 20.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Dalton, GA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 per 100,000 residents
25980 Hinesville, GA 80,041 15,074 18,832.8 178 222.4
17980 Columbus, GA-AL 319,402 66,976 20,969.2 1,158 362.6
42340 Savannah, GA 386,036 85,929 22,259.3 1,161 300.7
31420 Macon-Bibb County, GA 229,504 51,312 22,357.8 1,184 515.9
10500 Albany, GA 148,436 33,400 22,501.3 780 525.5
12060 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 5,862,424 1,325,653 22,612.7 15,885 271.0
12020 Athens-Clarke County, GA 208,457 48,567 23,298.3 500 239.9
12260 Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC 599,616 146,217 24,385.1 2,017 336.4
47580 Warner Robins, GA 180,652 45,525 25,200.4 630 348.7
15260 Brunswick, GA 117,400 29,747 25,338.2 551 469.3
46660 Valdosta, GA 145,315 37,603 25,876.9 510 351.0
23580 Gainesville, GA 198,667 53,398 26,878.1 839 422.3
40660 Rome, GA 97,369 27,220 27,955.5 520 534.1
19140 Dalton, GA 143,961 45,520 31,619.7 622 432.1

Comments / 0

YORK COUNTY, SC
