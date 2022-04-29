ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Still no leads after increased reward in toddler's killing

By Todd Wilson
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGYh4_0fNbehnD00

Just one day after announcing an increase in the reward for capturing the killer of Kaleb Watson , police are no closer to arresting who's responsible.

"It's not a dollar amount that you can put on the hurt that's coming from that family," a woman, who only wanted to be identified as Renee, told WPTV on Thursday.

She is talking about the family of the 1-year-old boy who was shot and killed while sitting in the backseat of a car on April 7.

"He didn't do anything to nobody," she said.

Renee is familiar with the pain Kaleb's family is going through. She said she lost her 1-year-old son in a violent home invasion in 2002.

"It's a pain that ain't never going to go away," she said.

Renee's son, Desi, was 9 at the time he lost his brother.

"I remember the feeling," he said. "I remember being in the hospital. I remember nights without him."

Kaleb's family released balloons in Currie Park in his honor. Less than a week ago, Kaleb's funeral was held . Police on Wednesday announced a $40,000 reward to drum up leads, but that doesn't seem to have worked.

"As of late afternoon Thursday, we don't have any leads that have been called in yet," West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said.

Jachles said the community needs to step up.

"I think it's beyond disappointing," he said. "This is a 16-month-old child that was killed, an innocent baby. Somebody knows something. Somebody has information. That information will help us bring justice to the family."

Renee said she has one clear message.

"Be a man, be a man and own up to what they did," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

Comments / 2

Related
First Coast News

Parents of 2-month-old found in Jacksonville charged with murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The parents of a 2-month-old baby, who was reported missing out of Fort Pierce earlier this week and later found safe in Jacksonville, have been charged with murder. This stems from the alleged abuse of another child not related to the missing person’s case, according to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
click orlando

Florida man kills mother after she told him not to smoke in the house, sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old Lake Wales man was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of his mother, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Judd discussed the homicide at a news conference, where he also spoke about the arrest of a volunteer sheriff’s service officer who allegedly took advantage of his position to sell Oxycodone while wearing a PCSO uniform.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toddler#Violent Crime
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFLA

Man accused of raping Florida teen walking home from school

"This was such a brazen act, it was in the middle of the day, you had people around and his demeanor was very calm and very collected and based on the words that he used and how he was able to convince this female to just approach him and make her feel so comfortable, detectives believe there may be other victims around," Lauderhill Police Maj. Michael Santiago said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

No Bond For Andre Paul-Noel III, Accused Of Fatally Shooting Locksmith He Hired

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – No bond for a man accused of shooting and killing a locksmith he had called to his Southwest Miami-Dade home. A judge denied bond for Andre Paul-Noel III, 26, on Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge and set bond at $10,000 on a burglary charge. In court, Paul-Noel wore a green vest that is designed to prevent people from harming themselves or suicide attempts. His attorney made note of that, saying “For the record, I see him in a Ferguson suit and my understanding is that he was Baker Acted after the offense.” The Baker Act is an involuntary psychological...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy