Detroit, MI

Lions Trade Up to No. 12 Pick to Draft Jameson Williams

By Joseph Salvador
 4 days ago

Detroit gave up three draft picks in the deal.

The Lions made a shocking move during Thursday’s NFL draft and traded up to the No. 12 pick to take former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Detroit sent the Nos. 32, 34 and 66 picks in the draft to the Vikings for the Nos. 12 and 46 selections.

The Lions had the No. 2 pick and selected former Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and now get another big-time playmaker, this time on the offensive side of the ball.

Williams was widely considered to be the best wideout in this year’s draft but he tore his ACL this past season—causing his draft stock to drop. In his 15 games played, he caught 79 passes for 1,572 yard and 15 touchdowns before the disastrous injury in the national championship game against Georgia.

Detroit finished 2021 with a 3–13 record at the bottom of the NFC North.

