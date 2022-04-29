ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mary J. Blige & NYC’s Finest Grace Brooklyn Chop House, Times Square Black Carpet

By Siobhan Dixon
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is currently focused on helping New York’s Finest crackdown on unprecedentedly high crime rates . But on Monday night (April 25), Brooklyn’s former Borough President took a much-needed break from his civic duties to Mary Bop with the Yonkers native herself alongside other Hip-Hop royalty.

In an effort to rebuild the economic recovery of the world-renowned tourist attraction area, which has been devastated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hennessy presented a private star-studded Black-tie celebration for the grand opening of Brooklyn Chop House, Times Square , a high-end Asian-fusion steakhouse boasted by the likes of Cardi B and Offset .

Albeit a day late, some of the biggest in the game showed up and out dressed in their Sunday best. Mary J. Blige , who got her “Glow Up” on in an all-Black Rick Owens leather minidress, Mayor Adams, Fat Joe , Styles P , Treach , Angie Martinez , Joe Budden , rapper-turned-politician Jamal “ Shyne ” Barrow, and more sipped on Henny-infused cocktails, Moet, and, of course, MJB’s own Sun Goddess Wine , while VIBE’s own December 2021/January 2022 cover star DJ D-Nice kept guests on the dancefloor.

Working with Dave Thomas and Director of Operations, Stratis Morfogen, Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, one-third of the trifecta “well-known within the industry as the largest Black majority-owned restaurant group,” expressed in a press statement, “Brooklyn Chophouse is a brand we created that has become the hottest new Steakhouse concept fused with our creative Asian Culinary experience.”

The menu includes homemade dumplings and noodles, as well as vegan, gluten-free, and plant-based options but fret not carnivores because the robust menu also offers 35-day dry-aged prime steaks and double thick-cut chops.

The expansive 25,000-square-foot marquee location can accommodate 660 guests between five floors and features six private dining rooms, three bars, and a rooftop bar that specializes in craft beers and signature cocktails on tap.

In a happy 25th birthday of sorts, the festivities reluctantly concluded with a performance of Mary’s 1997 classic hit “I Can Love You” led by Fat Joe.

Scroll down to check out some of the evening’s highlights.

