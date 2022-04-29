Jets Draft WR Garrett Wilson Amid Deebo Samuel Rumors

The team was looking to trade away its No. 10 pick to the 49ers in a package deal to sign the veteran receiver, but selected Wilson instead.

The Jets were previously rumored to trade their No. 10 draft selection to the 49ers in turn for receiver Deebo Samuel, who is seeking a trade.

However, New York shocked many during Thursday’s NFL draft when they selected Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the 10th pick. Instead of trading for a veteran receiver, the organization chose to select the Buckeyes star.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that the Jets were going to offer the 49ers the No. 10 pick in a trade package deal for Samuel.

The Jets selection brings a key offensive tool for developing quarterback Zach Wilson. New York has struggled to put together a complete passing attack, as last year’s top receiver Elijah Moore only caught for 538 yards last season. The team went 4–13 and ranked 25th in the NFL in yards per game.

The Jets reportedly wanted Tyreek Hill before he was traded to the Dolphins this offseason, but were unsuccessful in that attempt.

With Wilson, the Jets gain a dynamic wideout. In his three seasons at Ohio State, Wilson totaled 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns.

With their other first-round pick, t he Jets also selected Sauce Gardner in the No. 4 pick.

