ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets Draft WR Garrett Wilson Amid Deebo Samuel Rumors

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBByU_0fNbduzD00

The team was looking to trade away its No. 10 pick to the 49ers in a package deal to sign the veteran receiver, but selected Wilson instead.

The Jets were previously rumored to trade their No. 10 draft selection to the 49ers in turn for receiver Deebo Samuel, who is seeking a trade.

However, New York shocked many during Thursday’s NFL draft when they selected Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the 10th pick. Instead of trading for a veteran receiver, the organization chose to select the Buckeyes star.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that the Jets were going to offer the 49ers the No. 10 pick in a trade package deal for Samuel.

The Jets selection brings a key offensive tool for developing quarterback Zach Wilson. New York has struggled to put together a complete passing attack, as last year’s top receiver Elijah Moore only caught for 538 yards last season. The team went 4–13 and ranked 25th in the NFL in yards per game.

The Jets reportedly wanted Tyreek Hill before he was traded to the Dolphins this offseason, but were unsuccessful in that attempt.

With Wilson, the Jets gain a dynamic wideout. In his three seasons at Ohio State, Wilson totaled 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns.

With their other first-round pick, t he Jets also selected Sauce Gardner in the No. 4 pick.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Chris Olave
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Jets Draft#Wr#Ohio State#Buckeyes#Nfl Network#The Red Carpet
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Safety

After just one season in Dallas, Damontae Kazee is reportedly heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday night, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared that the veteran DB is expected to sign a contract with the black and yellow. Tweeting, “Free agent safety Damontae Kazee is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Got Married At NFL Stadium

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Josephine Skriver married her musician husband, Alexander DeLeon, in an official ceremony earlier this year. However, the supermodel and her husband decided to tie the knot again at the home of their favorite football team. Skriver and DeLeon, who are both big-time Las Vegas Raiders fans,...
NFL
theScore

Odell trolls NFL world, says 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to Patriots

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. put the NFL world on notice after the 2022 draft Saturday, tweeting that the New England Patriots had acquired disgruntled San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network quickly rebuffed Beckham's tweet:. Samuel also tweeted minutes after Beckham's post. The former...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

64K+
Followers
32K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy