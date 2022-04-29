Eagles Trade No. 18 Pick for Titans Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown

Philadelphia has upgraded its wide receiver room with the acquisition of one of the game’s best young pass-catchers.

Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown Traded to Philadelphia Eagles (TV-PG; 2:45)

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has been traded to the Eagles in exchange for the No. 18 pick and an additional third-round pick, the teams announced Thursday.

Tennessee used the No. 18 pick to select Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks.

According to The MMQB ‘s Albert Breer, the Eagles have agreed to a four-year extension with Brown, worth $100 million. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the extension is for $57 million guaranteed.

Brown has been working out this offseason with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts , amid his contract dispute with Tennessee. He will now be united with the quarterback in Philadelphia.

Over his first three seasons in the NFL, Brown has 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns. He has averaged 16.2 yards per catch throughout his career thus far, emerging as one of the best young receivers in the game.

Brown heads to the wide-receiver-needy Eagles and immediately becomes the top pass-catching option for Hurts.

