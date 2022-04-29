ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles Trade No. 18 Pick for Titans Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LXAuE_0fNbdt6U00

Philadelphia has upgraded its wide receiver room with the acquisition of one of the game’s best young pass-catchers.

Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown Traded to Philadelphia Eagles (TV-PG; 2:45)

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has been traded to the Eagles in exchange for the No. 18 pick and an additional third-round pick, the teams announced Thursday.

Tennessee used the No. 18 pick to select Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks.

According to The MMQB ‘s Albert Breer, the Eagles have agreed to a four-year extension with Brown, worth $100 million. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the extension is for $57 million guaranteed.

Brown has been working out this offseason with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts , amid his contract dispute with Tennessee. He will now be united with the quarterback in Philadelphia.

Over his first three seasons in the NFL, Brown has 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns. He has averaged 16.2 yards per catch throughout his career thus far, emerging as one of the best young receivers in the game.

Brown heads to the wide-receiver-needy Eagles and immediately becomes the top pass-catching option for Hurts.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Philadelphia Eagles coverage, go to Eagles Today .

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Tennessee State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Arkansas State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Ross signs undrafted free agent deal

The NFL is getting a bona fide leader. While much of the talk surrounding Michigan football’s 2021 season has been centered on the defensive ends, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, much of the success on the defensive side of the ball is due to Josh Ross’ leadership. Even...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
A.j. Brown
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has finally wrapped, but that doesn’t mean the action is slowing down across the league. Now that all 262 selections across all seven rounds are officially in the books, teams will now enter the frantic frenzy that is undrafted free agency, competing to land the best players who slipped through the cracks during draft weekend.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera calls Sam Howell a ‘home run’ selection

UNC football quarterback Sam Howell was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday and despite slipping in the draft, was considered a steal at that spot. Selected by the Washington Commanders, head coach Ron Rivera was extremely excited to get Howell and even more at the spot they did considering they weren’t necessarily in the market for a quarterback. “Once we got Carson as our starter, we got off the quarterback train for the most part… To have Sam fall to us was something we had to jump on. We had a very good grade on him...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Pro Bowl#The Eagles#American Football#A J Brown Traded#Mmqb#Nfl Network#Hurts#The Red Carpet#Eagles Trade#Eagles Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

64K+
Followers
32K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy