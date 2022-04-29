ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 1 person killed at Garcia Mini Market in Bridgeport

By News 12 Staff
Police say a 35-year-old man was killed at a popular corner market in Bridgeport.

Police say it happened inside Garcia Mini Market on Newfield Avenue.

They say they responded to a report of a disturbance and possible robbery with a person shot inside Garcia Mini Mart. When they arrived, they found the 35-year-old victim.

Neighbors say it is a popular corner market in the neighborhood and that many kids go there after school - around the time the incident happened.

Police say they've identified a person involved in the isolated incident but did not say if they were arrested.

Neighbors say they are rattled by this violence especially with a school bus stop nearby.

The victim's name has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

