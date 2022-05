If there is anyone who knows what sixth round prospects are capable of, it’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady. Every football fan is probably familiar with the story of Brady. Selected with the 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, TB12 went on to became unarguably the greatest quarterback of all time. He has seven Super Bowl titles and three NFL MVPs, a clear proof that your draft position doesn’t indicate what kind of future you’ll have in the league.

