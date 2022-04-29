Obituary: David Dewayne Baldwin

David Dewayne Baldwin, 56, of Double Springs, passed away April 27, 2022 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.

He was born August 12, 1965 to David Baldwin Jr. and Patricia Ann Lee Baldwin. Dewayne was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and camping. He loved sports, especially Alabama and Addison football. He loved his family and was very proud of his grandchildren. He was always willing to help anyone who needed help.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison, where a memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Dewayne is survived by his wife of 28 years: Robin Baldwin; daughter: Aislinn Baldwin Smith (Jason); son: Adam Baldwin; grandchildren: Kaylix Baldwin and Shonix Baldwin; mother: Pat Baldwin; sister: Lori Stephenson; brothers: Steve Baldwin (Lisa), Kenneth Baldwin (Kerri) and Kevin Baldwin (Dallas) and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father: David Baldwin, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to a charity of your choosing, or to plant a tree in remembrance of Dewayne.