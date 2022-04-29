ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Double Springs, AL

Obituary: David Dewayne Baldwin

By Nichols Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

David Dewayne Baldwin, 56, of Double Springs, passed away April 27, 2022 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.

He was born August 12, 1965 to David Baldwin Jr. and Patricia Ann Lee Baldwin. Dewayne was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and camping. He loved sports, especially Alabama and Addison football. He loved his family and was very proud of his grandchildren. He was always willing to help anyone who needed help.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison, where a memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Dewayne is survived by his wife of 28 years: Robin Baldwin; daughter: Aislinn Baldwin Smith (Jason); son: Adam Baldwin; grandchildren: Kaylix Baldwin and Shonix Baldwin; mother: Pat Baldwin; sister: Lori Stephenson; brothers: Steve Baldwin (Lisa), Kenneth Baldwin (Kerri) and Kevin Baldwin (Dallas) and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father: David Baldwin, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to a charity of your choosing, or to plant a tree in remembrance of Dewayne.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Obituaries
City
Double Springs, AL
Double Springs, AL
Obituaries
City
Addison, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Baldwin
Person
Pat Baldwin
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy