Haleyville, AL

Obituary: Robert Walker Cowart

By Nichols Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
Robert Walker Cowart, 87, of Brecksville, OH; formerly of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Sunday April 24, 2022 at Ames Family Hospice House in Westlake, OH.

Robert was born on November 5, 1934 to Burnett J. Cowart and Mabel Ellen Moore Cowart in Haleyville, Alabama.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Nancy Cowart; parents: Burnett Cowart and Mabel Cowart; sister: Marilyn Cowart and brothers: Burnett Cowart, Jr. and John Cowart.

Robert is survived by his son: Jim Cowart and husband Peter; grandson: Elijah; brother: James Cowart and wife Noriko; sister: Mabel A. Evans; sister-in-law: Marilyn Carroll; brother-in-law: Bruce Strom; nephews: Rich Evans and wife Gail, Randell Evans and wife Darla and Tim Carroll and wife Lynn; nieces: Jill Carroll and Lisa Carter and husband Craig and host of other nieces nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 29, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Double Springs. Brother Matthew Balentine will officiate.

The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County.

