Nine Inch Nails launches its first tour in four years with sold-out show in Raleigh

Nine Inch Nails played its first live show since 2018, opening its U.S. tour with a sold-out concert at Raleigh, N.C.’s Red Hat Amphitheater Thursday night, April 28, 2022.

“I’ve missed being up here,” said Trent Reznor to nearly 6,000 screaming fans midway through the concert. “I’ve missed the connection. Thank you.”

The band was forced to cancel concerts in 2021 due to the pandemic.

In an hour and 45 minute set, NIN played 21 songs spanning over three decades of their catalog.

The tour continues with stops in Atlanta, Franklin, Oregon, Nevada and California before wrapping up in Cleveland.

Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails open their 2022 U.S. tour at Raleigh, N.C.’s Red Hat Amphitheater, Thursday night, April 28, 2022. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Atticus Ross on keyboard and synth as Nine Inch Nails open its 2022 U.S. tour at Raleigh, N.C.’s Red Hat Amphitheater, Thursday night, April 28, 2022. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Robin Finck on guitar for Nine Inch Nails as the band opens its 2022 U.S. tour at Raleigh, N.C.’s Red Hat Amphitheater, Thursday night, April 28, 2022. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Nine Inch Nails Setlist, Raleigh, NC, April 28, 2022

1. Somewhat Damaged

2. The Day the World Went Away

3. The Frail

4. The Wretched

5. March of the Pigs

6. 1,000,000

7. Survivalism

8. Piggy

9. Closer

10. The Perfect Drug

11. The Becoming

12. This Isn’t the Place

13. Every Day Is Exactly the Same

14. I’m Afraid of Americans

15. Fashion

16. Only

17. The Hand That Feeds

18. Head Like a Hole

Encore:

19. Reptile

20. And All That Could Have Been

21. Hurt