BOIL ADVISORY: Briarwood Water System in west St.Tammany

ST. TAMMANY, La. — On April 28, the St. Tammany Parish Government’s Department of Utilities issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for the Briarwood Water System in west St. Tammany.

According to the parish’s government, an 8” water main was damaged by a contractor causing a pressure loss in the distribution system. The Louisiana Department of Health regulations and the Department of Utilities issued the precautionary Boil Order Advisory.

The advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Department of Utilities.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods.

Here is what customers should do:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

St. Tammany Parish urges consumers to be sure to disinfect their own water prior to consumption until they have been advised otherwise.

The Department of Utilities will rescind the boil advisory after the Louisiana Department of Health confirms the additional water samples collected from the system are safe.

Customers affected by this advisory will be notified when it is rescinded by hand-delivered notifications. Anyone with any questions can call the Department of Utilities at (985) 276-6400.

