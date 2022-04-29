ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

2022 NFL Draft recruiting rewind: Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton to Baltimore Ravens

By Andrew Nemec
 4 days ago

At the NFL level, the safety position isn't valued as highly as quarterback, left tackle, edge-rusher or cornerback, but an argument could be made that Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton is the best football player in this year's edition.

One of the three major recruiting sites saw him as a generational talent coming out of Marist School (Georgia), while the other two saw him as a bluechip prospects.

Billed as arguably the top player in the draft, Hamilton fell to No. 14 overall to the Baltimore Ravens, a franchise with a long history of defensive dominance.

Here's what the major recruiting sites rated him:

247Sports

Ranking :5-star prospect; Nation's No. 15 overall prospect, No. 1 safety

Notable : 247Sports viewed Hamilton as a generational safety prospect - well ahead of any other recruiting services.

Safeties are not as coveted as some other positions in football, and yet 247Sports still listed him as a future first-round NFL Draft pick.

Rivals

Ranking :4-star prospect; Nation's No. 75 overall prospect, No. 7 safety

Notable : Rivals still listed Hamilton as a bluechip prospect, but he was behind a handful of lesser names - and two fellow high draft picks (Michigan's Daxton Hill, Georgia's Lewis Cine and Maryland's Nick Cross).

ESPN

Ranking: 4-star prospect, Nation's No. 165 overall prospect, No. 10 safety, No. 20 prospect in the state of Georgia

Notable :247Sports listed Hamilton as one of the top-15 players in the country, while ESPN didn't have him listed as a top-15 player in his own state.

ESPN being lower on highly-rated NFL draft prospects continues to be a trend in this series.

SPORTS
