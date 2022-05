TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis picked up a pair of wins over Boyne City on Thursday in conference play in baseball, winning 6-1 in the first game and 7-4 in the second game.

The Gladiators improve to 5-3 overall and 2-0 in conference play. The Ramblers drop to 4-6 overall and 0-2 in the Lake Michigan Conference.t