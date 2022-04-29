ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise pair accused of home invasion

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two people were arrested this week, accused of breaking into a home. Boise Police says on March 14, there was a...

idahonews.com

Comments / 0

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Meridian mom pleads guilty to murder in infant's death

BOISE, Idaho — A 28-year-old Meridian woman pleaded guilty last week to first-degree murder in the death of her two-month-old son. Danielle Radue entered an Alford plea, under which she maintains her innocence but admits that the prosecution has more than enough evidence to convict her. Alford pleas still result in a conviction and are treated the same as a traditional guilty plea in terms of sentencing.
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man arrested after stabbing reported at East Idaho park

IDAHO FALLS — On April 26, 2022, Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to Tautphaus Park for a report that a person had been stabbed in the wrist. Officers arrived and located a teenage person who had sustained injuries to their wrists consistent with being cut with a knife. The injuries required medical attention but were not life threatening. Officers spoke with the teen and other witnesses who reported that Jaxon Metcalf had injured the teen with a knife before leaving the area. On April 27, around 6:30 p.m., Metcalf was located in Idaho Falls and was taken into custody. Metcalf, a 19-year-old resident of Rigby, Idaho, was arrested for Aggravated Battery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon and was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

New details on Idaho Falls missing teen

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Sunday morning, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD), and Adventures With Purpose, a search and recovery dive team that helps families of missing people, located a vehicle in connection with the missing Idaho Falls teen, Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
WEHT/WTVW

Case dismissed of man accused of dealing drugs

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) –  The case against a man accused of dealing drugs and causing a death has been dismissed. Todd Gardner was accused of selling drugs laced with fentanyl to Zach Goodin. Goodin died and his death was blamed on the fentanyl. The trial was scheduled to begin on April 8 but the Indiana Court of Appeals overturned a conviction […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two arrested on felony trafficking charges after local teenager overdoses on fentanyl-laced marijuana

Two McCammon residents are facing decades in prison if convicted of drug-related charges stemming from a multi-agency investigation that was launched in February after a local teenager reportedly ingested marijuana products that had been laced with fentanyl, according to Pocatello police and Bannock County officials. Treyl Nehemiah Torres, 20, and Raschel Dawn Thomsen, 25, have each been charged with two counts of felony trafficking of marijuana and two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing amphetamines and Adderall, court records show....
POCATELLO, ID
WSAZ

Woman charged with child neglect

ST. ALBANS W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man involved in the overdose has been arrested according to St. Albans Police. Police said Caleb Moore of St. Albans was arrested Sunday morning for child neglect after overdosing in the car with a woman and her 4-month-old daughter. The incident happened near Roadside...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
KIMA TV

Two people dead after violent car wreck Saturday morning

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Two people died in a violent car wreck Saturday morning in Yakima County. At 8 a.m. Yakima County Fire District #4 and troopers with WSP responded to milepost 26 on State Route (SR) 24 for an unknown injury accident. This is about 26 miles east of Yakima city limits.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 28 Spokane

Police: Mother and son found fatally shot in Chelan, no other suspects believed involved

CHELAN, Wash. – A mother and her son were both found dead in a Chelan home last Friday. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects. Just after 2 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two gunshot victims in a residence on Apple Acres Road in Chelan. It was a family member who made the report after arriving at the home.
CHELAN, WA
Idaho State Journal

Woman charged, reportedly punched and kicked nurses at hospital

A Jerome woman was arrested in Idaho Falls after she reportedly punched and kicked nurses while being treated at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the hospital on March 29 to reports that Ashley Reasch, 34, was fighting with staff, screaming and yelling expletives in a room with children. According to the probable cause affidavit, Reasch kicked one nurse in the chest, then punched...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man sentenced to 20 years in prison for trafficking meth, possessing fentanyl

A 36-year-old local man received a unified 20-year prison sentence earlier this month after a jury found him guilty of trafficking methamphetamine and possessing fentanyl with the intent to deliver the illegal substance, court records show. Honorato Cardona-Gonzalez, of American Falls, was charged with both felonies and a felony for unlawfully possessing a firearm by a convicted felon in December 2020 following a five-week narcotics investigation involving multiple Southeast Idaho law enforcement agencies. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
KFYR-TV

Bismarck police recover hundreds of fentanyl pills in traffic stop

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man they say intended to deliver hundreds of fentanyl pills in the Bismarck-Mandan area. Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop and K-9 sniff of a car 21-year-old Ramalle Hunt was a passenger in. They say they found 397 fentanyl pills that had been concealed on the driver of the car. An informant told police Ramalle had given them to the driver.

