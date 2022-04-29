Boise pair accused of home invasion

IDAHO FALLS — On April 26, 2022, Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to Tautphaus Park for a report that a person had been stabbed in the wrist. Officers arrived and located a teenage person who had sustained injuries to their wrists consistent with being cut with a knife. The injuries required medical attention but were not life threatening. Officers spoke with the teen and other witnesses who reported that Jaxon Metcalf had injured the teen with a knife before leaving the area. On April 27, around 6:30 p.m., Metcalf was located in Idaho Falls and was taken into custody. Metcalf, a 19-year-old resident of Rigby, Idaho, was arrested for Aggravated Battery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon and was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO