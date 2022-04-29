Frontenac baseball, softball sweep Galena

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State baseball team jumped out to a 4-0 lead over Missouri State but were unable to hang on in an 11-4 defeat on Saturday afternoon. Jordan Schaffer, Sean Ross and Randall Diaz all homered for ISU in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Grant Magill added an RBI […]

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO