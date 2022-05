ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions took Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Rodriguez was a five-year player at Oklahoma State and one of the most productive linebackers in this class. He has some size concerns, measuring 5-foot-11, 232 pounds. But his addition potentially fills an area of need. Rodriguez’s speed and ability to chase people down in the open field adds another flavor to Detroit’s linebacker corps.

