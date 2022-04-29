ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles' A.J. Brown: Part of blockbuster trade to Philly

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Brown was traded to the Eagles from the Titans on Thursday for the 18th overall pick and a third-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Dianna...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft: What the Steelers didn't do and one thing they definitely got right

Kevin Colbert's legacy in Pittsburgh can be seen in the number of Lombardi Trophies that reside inside the Steelers' facility. There were four when Colbert arrived in 2000. There are now six in the Steelers' possession after Colbert helped them capture Super Bowl wins in 2005 and in 2008. Pittsburgh reached a third Super Bowl during Colbert's highly-successful 22-year run as the Steelers' general manager.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Firm grasp on starting job

Tannehill will remain the Titans' starting quarterback even after the team drafted Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports. Tannehill helped lead the Titans to the top seed in the AFC in 2021, yet there was some concern about his level of play throughout the season. That stemmed primarily from turnovers, as he threw 14 interceptions and lost four fumbles across 17 games. He also threw three interceptions in the team's playoff defeat to Cincinnati, ending his campaign on a particularly sour note. However, Tannehill isn't likely to be immediately pushed for his starting job by Willis, who is regarded as an extremely talented -- but raw -- prospect. On the other hand, the selection of Willis could be the first sign that Tannehill's reign is nearing its end in Tennessee, as he is entering his age-34 season and his current contract expires at the conclusion of the 2023 season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys draft 2022: Coveted undrafted free agent decommits from Commanders, joins long list of Dallas signings

The battle between NFL division rivals is, more or less, perpetual. A truce is struck every now in again via trade, but that's often rare, unless it's during the draft. And while the Dallas Cowboys are no stranger to the latter, having made deals with both the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the previous two Aprils, they stood pat with the nine picks they entered the 2022 NFL Draft with, before reminding the Washington Commanders that once the event is over -- it's time to again take up arms.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft order: List of picks, grades for Cowboys, Giants, Eagles and Commanders

The 2022 NFL Draft is nearly in the books, and the NFC East has not disappointed in the three-day event held in Las Vegas. That's because the division is setting up to potentially deliver a different winner than the one it saw take the throne the previous season, yet again. For while the Dallas Cowboys can be viewed as favorites to possibly repeat after going 12-5 overall and finishing with an undefeated 6-0 record inside of the division, the reality is it's insanely difficult to repeat in the NFC East.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Look: ESPN Analyst Allegedly Refused To Appear With Sage Steele

Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele is in the middle of a free speech lawsuit against her employer. After voicing her frustrations with the network’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, and briefly mentioning former president Barack Obama when discussing her racial identity, Steele was pulled from the air. Now, according to suit...
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Finalizing deal with Saints

Mathieu and the Saints agreed to terms on a deal Monday that is expected to be finalized in the coming days, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Given his status as a former LSU standout and New Orleans native, Mathieu-to-the-Saints buzz has been percolating for several weeks, but it wasn't until after the 2022 NFL Draft that the two sides were able to gain meaningful traction in contract discussions. The exact terms of Mathieu's deal may not be known for a few more days, but the 29-year-old is expected to slot in as a starter in an excellent New Orleans secondary that includes cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo, free-agent safety pickup Marcus Maye and the versatile C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is capable of moving between cornerback and safety as needed. Mathieu is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he earned his third Pro-Bowl nod after totaling 76 tackles, six pass breakups, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a sack in 16 regular-season appearances with the Chiefs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Astros' Rafael Montero: Secures second save

Montero earned a save against the Mariners on Monday, allowing one hit and one walk in one scoreless inning. Montero was far from overpowering in the outing, as he threw only 11 of 21 pitches for strikes and allowed the tying run to come to the plate after inheriting a 3-0 lead. The right-hander got out of a jam by inducing a game-ending double play, however, and thus notched his second save of the campaign. Ryan Pressley (knee) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance Tuesday, so he figures to be back in the closer position for Houston shortly, but Montero may be the best bet for saves in the meantime. In Pressly's absence, he's notched two of the Astros' three saves.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft shocker: 'Punt God' Matt Araiza not picked during surprising run of punters in fourth round

The NFL Draft doesn't usually give us very many surprises when it comes to punting, but it came through with two big surprises during the fourth round on Saturday. The first big surprise came when both the Ravens (Jordan Stout) and Buccaneers (Jake Camarda) selected a punter. The reason that was surprising is because you almost never see two punters get taken this early in the draft. With Stout going at 130th overall and Camarda going three picks later, this marks just the third time since 1993 that two punters have been taken before the end of the fourth round.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: On bench Monday

Diaz isn't starting Monday's game against Oakland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Diaz started in six straight games to close out April, and he went 6-for-17 with a homer, three runs, two RBI and seven walks during that time. However, he'll now be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup while Taylor Walls starts at the hot corner and bats eighth.
TAMPA, FL
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster

The Marlins designated Armstrong for assignment Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville while Armstrong was removed from the 40-man roster entirely as the Marlins reduced their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. After winning a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Armstrong made seven appearances and was touched up for 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks across 6.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Bengals' Kevin Huber: Re-ups with Cincy

Huber re-signed Monday with the Bengals on a one-year contract. Huber is back for his 14th season in Cincinnati, but he'll have to battle Drue Chrisman for the punting job throughout OTAs and training camp. The 36-year-old appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Bengals in 2021, averaging 46.4 yards per boot.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Three hits, homer

Bart went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a 14-4 loss to the Nationals on Friday. Bart had his best game of the season with singles in the fifth and ninth innings and a seventh-inning solo shot sandwiched in between. Bart had gone hitless across his last six games prior to Friday's three-hit effort and is now slashing .214/.340/.452, with his OPS jumping 146 points thanks to the effort.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Why didn't Justyn Ross get drafted? How Clemson WR went from expected first-rounder to Chiefs UDFA signing

Had the NFL adopted a rule similar to the NBA that allows players to enter the league following their freshman year, we would have likely seen Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross come off the board in the first round in 2019. Instead, the 6-foot-4, 205 pounder now finds himself not only falling out of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he went unclaimed throughout the seven-round spectacle and is now signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.
CLEMSON, SC

