ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Can't go five innings

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Taillon allowed two earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four across 4.2 innings Thursday against Baltimore. He did...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
CBS Sports

Athletics' Austin Allen: Designated for assignment

Allen was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Monday. Allen spent time on the COVID-19 injured list in mid-April, but he saw sporadic playing time when healthy. Over five games, the 28-year-old went just 1-for-14 with a run, a walk and nine strikeouts. He'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster, and Christian Bethancourt is in line to serve as the No. 2 catcher while Stephen Vogt (knee) is on the IL.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft: What the Steelers didn't do and one thing they definitely got right

Kevin Colbert's legacy in Pittsburgh can be seen in the number of Lombardi Trophies that reside inside the Steelers' facility. There were four when Colbert arrived in 2000. There are now six in the Steelers' possession after Colbert helped them capture Super Bowl wins in 2005 and in 2008. Pittsburgh reached a third Super Bowl during Colbert's highly-successful 22-year run as the Steelers' general manager.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cowboys draft 2022: Coveted undrafted free agent decommits from Commanders, joins long list of Dallas signings

The battle between NFL division rivals is, more or less, perpetual. A truce is struck every now in again via trade, but that's often rare, unless it's during the draft. And while the Dallas Cowboys are no stranger to the latter, having made deals with both the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the previous two Aprils, they stood pat with the nine picks they entered the 2022 NFL Draft with, before reminding the Washington Commanders that once the event is over -- it's time to again take up arms.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jameson Taillon
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: On bench Monday

Diaz isn't starting Monday's game against Oakland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Diaz started in six straight games to close out April, and he went 6-for-17 with a homer, three runs, two RBI and seven walks during that time. However, he'll now be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup while Taylor Walls starts at the hot corner and bats eighth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster

The Marlins designated Armstrong for assignment Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville while Armstrong was removed from the 40-man roster entirely as the Marlins reduced their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. After winning a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Armstrong made seven appearances and was touched up for 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks across 6.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Clears protocols, but not activated

Mejia (illness) rejoined the Rays on Sunday after completing a quarantine and clearing all virus-related protocols, but he remains on the COVID-19 injured list, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Because he's been away from the team for just over a week, Mejia may need a few days...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Designated for assignment

Arizona designated Davidson for assignment following Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Presumably, Davidson is one of two players being trimmed as MLB active rosters shrink from 28 to 26 on Monday. If Davidson clears waivers, he's expected to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. He went 1-for-10 with a home run and three walks during his time with the Diamondbacks.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Kings' Phillip Danault: Set to play against Oilers

Danault (rest) is expected back in the lineup for Game 1 versus Edmonton on Monday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports. Danault was given the night off for the regular-season finale against Vancouver on Thursday but should be back in his customary second-line center role. In his last seven contests, the 29-year-old Quebec native has been nearly red hot with six goals on 18 shots. Despite a recent lack of power-play production, he has just two points with the man advantage in his last 15 games, Danault should be back on the top unit for Monday's matchup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Getting $18M guaranteed in deal

Mathieu agreed Monday on a three-year, $33 million contract with the Saints that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Mathieu and the Saints still are ironing out some details on the contract before it's finalized, but the 29-year-old is committed to continuing his career in his hometown of New Orleans. The three-time Pro Bowler joins the team after a three-year stay in Kansas City that he concluded with a 76-tackle, three-interception effort over 16 games in 2021.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

John Harbaugh trolls former Broncos coach Vic Fangio on Ravens setting NFL Draft record with six Round 4 picks

Having six fourth-round picks in one NFL Draft has teams envious of the Baltimore Ravens, who always seem to find good players this time of year. Baltimore already landed Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum, David Ojabo, and Travis Jones on the first two days of the draft -- and are in line to find even more value with the boatload of fourth-round picks on Day 3.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Remains out of lineup

Mancini (ribs) isn't starting Monday's game against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mancini has been dealing with soreness in his ribs recently and will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game. However, manager Brandon Hyde said the 30-year-old was available off the bench Sunday, and Mancini has shown enough improvement to be a reserve option again Monday, according to Zachary Silver of MLB.com. Tyler Nevin will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Rehab assignment to continue

Kirilloff (wrist) doesn't have a clear timetable for when he will return from a rehab assignment at Triple-A, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "We just want to make sure when we're inserting him, we're not just inserting a guy that we think is healthy; we're inserting a guy that's ready to play and go out there and produce," manager Rocco Baldelli said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Placed on 10-day injured list

Haniger (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. An IL stint appeared likely after the 31-year-old sustained a high-ankle sprain during Friday's loss to the Marlins, and he'll officially be shelved, while Stuart Fairchild was called up to provide additional outfield depth. Haniger's appearance Friday marked his return from an 11-game absence while on the COVID-19 injured list, and it's not yet clear how much time he'll be forced to miss due to his ankle issue. Jesse Winker and Dylan Moore should see additional playing time in the outfield while Haniger is sidelined.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy