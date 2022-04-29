Game day updates: Cincinnati 2, Walleye 0 — Final

CINCINNATI — Here are updates From Thursday’s ECHL Central Division semifinals Game 5 between the Toledo Walleye and the Cincinnati Cyclones.

THIRD PERIOD

Game 5 featured a terrific goaltending duel between Toledo netminder Billy Christopoulos and Cincinnati's Michael Houser with the Cyclones emerging with a 2-0 victory.

The Walleye, who now trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, face a must-win situation in Game 6 at home on Saturday.

Houser, who gave up very few second-chance opportunities, essentially stole the game. He earned the shutout with 42 saves on 42 shots.

The Cyclones then seized a crucial 2-0 lead with 9:17 left when Zach Andrusiak scored his series-leading fourth goal of the playoffs. Christopoulos had no chance to stop the lightning-quick shot that beat the Walleye goalie over his right shoulder.

Christopoulos gave up just the two goals, finishing with 28 saves on 30 shots.

Houser made his best stop while the Walleye were on a 5-on-3 power play with 6:23 left. Houser robbed Brandon Hawkins during a melee in the crease where he made the save while he was falling backwards. He then stopped Patrick Curry with a slick glove save.

The Walleye went 0 of 7 on the power play with Houser standing on his head at times in the third period, while not allowing any rebounds.

Walleye forward Patrick Curry hits the post on a glorious opportunity to tie it. The shot came from a Mitchell Heard pass with 3:30 into the third period.

The series will now shift back to Toledo for Game 6 on Saturday night at the Huntington Center at 7:35 p.m. with a possible decisive Game 7 to be held on Tuesday.

SECOND PERIOD

Cincinnati scored the game's first goal with 2:47 left in the second period to take a 1-0 lead. Forward Lincoln Griffin went hard to the net front and pushed the puck under the pads of Christopoulos for a one-goal cushion. Walleye coach Dan Watson requested a review to check whether Griffin had kicked the puck in, but it was ruled a good goal.

The game turned into a goaltending duel with Toledo's Billy Christopoulos and Cincinnati netminder Michael Houser each making several outstanding saves to keep it scoreless.

Christopoulos picked up right where he left off in the first when he made 14 saves. He had a great stop on Lincoln Griffin 2:30 into the second to keep it scoreless.

Christopoulos and Houser then exchanged terrific saves. Houser on Matt Berry and then Christopoulos on Lukas Craggs, who was in alone on a breakaway.

Christopoulos continued to be fantastic, making two more unbelievable saves late in the period to keep Cincinnati off the board.

Toledo had one power-play chance and Cincinnati had two in the second period and neither could convert.

FIRST PERIOD

The game is scoreless after the first period as Walleye goaltender Billy Christopoulos put together his best period of the postseason, making 14 saves on 14 shots.

Each team started the game 0 of 2 on the power play. Toledo went right back on the power play after its first had expired. But the man advantage was wiped out after just 31 seconds when T.J. Hensick was called for hooking.

Christopoulos had two solid saves early as Cincinnati was on the game's first power play.

Toledo is now 18 of 21 on the penalty kill in this series. Christopoulos was the best penalty killer on Cincinnati's power plays.

He came up with a great pad save to prevent the game's first goal in the early stages.

Christopoulos then stopped Patrick Polino on a point-blank shot with just under four minutes left in the first to keep it scoreless.

Cincinnati has a 14-8 edge in shots on goal.

LIVE TWEETS

