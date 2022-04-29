ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haleyville, AL

Obituary: Nettie Ruth Hyde

By Nichols Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

Nettie Ruth Hyde, age 85, of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Terrace Manor Nursing Home in Russellville.

She was born on February 28, 1937 in Haleyville, Alabama. Nettie loved cooking, gardening and decorating. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where the service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Carolyn Hyde will officiate.

Nettie is survived by her son: Benny Hyde; daughter: Carolyn Hyde; sister: Sandra Bates; daughter-in-law: Shelia Hyde and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Benjamin Hyde; sons: Roger Hyde and Timmy Hyde; parents: Lonnie and Myrtle Parker; brothers: James Parker and Jerry Parker and sister: Vera Southern.

Words cannot express the gratitude our family feels for the care given to Nettie from Terrace Manor Nursing Facility in Russellville, Al and from Amedysis Hospice of Florence, Al.

The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County.

