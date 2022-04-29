Obituary: Cynthia Louise Parker

A graveside service for Cynthia Louise Parker of Hanceville will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Hopewell Cemetery in Hanceville. Pastor Brandon Ardnt will be officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Hanceville Funeral Home .

Mrs. Parker was born on June 10, 1954 in Bay City, Michigan and died at the age of 67 on April 26, 2022 at Cullman Regional Medical Center in Cullman, Alabama.

Survivors include her son: G.W. (Brandi) Parker; siblings: Suzanne (Thomas) Reynolds, Barbara (Paul) Lancaster and Craig (Mia) Hubert; nieces and nephews: Tammy (Tim) Vanochten, Tina (Elisha) Reynolds, Michael Hubert and Jeanne (Dan) Lomas a host of great nieces and nephews and many special friends.

Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by George Parker and parents: Albert James and Carol (Schuman) Hubert.