Sabres skunked in Boston

The final road game of the 2021-22 season was a clunker for the Buffalo Sabres, as they were dropped in 5-0 shutout fashion by the Boston Bruins inside TD Garden.

Neither team scored in the opening period, but the Bruins struck twice in the second. Captain Patrice Bergeron netted his 23rd and 24th goals of the season for Boston, which also upped his career goal total to 399 as he inched closer to 400 against Dustin Tokarski and company.

Up 2-0, the Bruins tacked on three more goals in the last period of regulation as they pulled away from the Sabres. Forwards David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall scored consecutive powerplay markers, before Bergeron finished off the hat-trick in grand fashion for his 400th-career goal.

Former Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark posted the clean sheet for Boston; his first of the season.

GAME SUMMARY

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:

1.) Patrice Bergeron - BOS

2.) Linus Ulllmark - BOS

3.) David Pastrnak - BOS

What's Next:

The blue and gold put a wrap on the 2021-22 campaign tomorrow night when they host the Chicago Blackhawks. It will also be the final call for Sabres legendary broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, who will be riding off into the retirement sunset following the contest. Puck drop inside KeyBank Center is set for 7 p.m. EST, and pregame with Mike Schopp and the Bulldog starts at 6 p.m. EST.