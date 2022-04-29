ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL Draft scouting report: WR Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0fB5_0fNba3uM00

Treylon Burks was a three-year starter at Arkansas and stands out on his game tape, but his performance at the Combine was underwhelming, making him one of the more polarizing figures in this draft.

Others have had weak Combine performances only to prove to be more than capable receivers in the NFL (think D.K. Metcalf, most recently) and Burks could very well fit into that category.

He brings size, speed and versatility and has even been used out of the backfield a la Deebo Samuel. Here's more on what to know about Burks.

Measurables: 6’3”/225
School: Arkansas
2021 stats: 66 receptions, 1,104 yards, 11 TDs, 16.7 yards per catch, 14 carries, 112 rushing yards, rushing TD, averaged 9.3 yards after catch

Accolades: First-team All-SEC (2021), Second-team All-SEC (2020), set school record with six 100-yard receiving games (2021)

Strengths: Burks has great size and speed, but can really make a difference once the ball is in his hands running in space. Has good second gear to pick up YAC. Versatility allowed him to be used occasionally in backfield as dual-threat weapon. Physicality helps him win 50-50 balls, strong hands, stiff arm, great at tracking ball (was also an outfielder in high school).

Weaknesses: Poor showing at Combine raised some concerns and has him as a fringe first rounder. Can improve in run-blocking; show more consistency in running routes, particularly being more sharp at making cuts.

NFL comp: A.J. Brown

What experts are saying:

"Big, smooth and natural, Burks possesses the versatility to operate from wherever you want and get to wherever you need no matter the competition. He's a mismatch receiver combining size, strength and competitiveness similar to the Titans' A.J. Brown, but his speed testing at the NFL Scouting Combine did not meet expectations. Arkansas benefitted by putting the ball in his hands from a variety of alignments and there is no reason to believe NFL play-callers won't benefit from doing the same. The tape is extremely exciting with real NFL skills jumping off the screen, but his potential to become a high-volume, three-level target is a little more cloudy after a relatively disappointing showing at the combine." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Tape:

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady drops truth bomb on 6th round of NFL Draft

If there is anyone who knows what sixth round prospects are capable of, it’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady. Every football fan is probably familiar with the story of Brady. Selected with the 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, TB12 went on to became unarguably the greatest quarterback of all time. He has seven Super Bowl titles and three NFL MVPs, a clear proof that your draft position doesn’t indicate what kind of future you’ll have in the league.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Report: Browns, Rams Agree To Cornerback Trade

The Los Angeles Rams haven’t been able to make many selections in this year’s draft, but they did just acquire a veteran cornerback. Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Rams are trading for cornerback Troy Hill from the Cleveland Browns. This will mark his second stint with Los Angeles.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Baseball World Reacts To The 105.5 MPH Pitch

How fast do you think a college baseball pitcher can throw?. The answer: at least 105.5 MPH. On Sunday, Tennessee pitcher Ben Joyce recorded the fastest pitch of the college baseball season, when he reached nearly 106 MPH on the radar gun. That’s just unfair. Joyce could be a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles sign former Idaho DT Noah Elliss to a massive undrafted free agent deal

Philadelphia drafted a monster defensive tackle in the first round of the draft and then doubled back to add a monster in undrafted free agency. Aaron Wilson is reporting that the Eagles are adding Idaho defensive tackle, Noah Elliss on an undrafted free agent deal. The younger brother of current Eagles linebacker Christian Elliss, Noah is the nephew of former Lions’ first-round pick Luther Elliss.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#2022 Nfl Draft#Nfl Scouting Combine#Fringe#American Football#Wr#Td
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Audacy

Audacy

57K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy