2022 NFL Draft scouting report: WR Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans

Treylon Burks was a three-year starter at Arkansas and stands out on his game tape, but his performance at the Combine was underwhelming, making him one of the more polarizing figures in this draft.

Others have had weak Combine performances only to prove to be more than capable receivers in the NFL (think D.K. Metcalf, most recently) and Burks could very well fit into that category.

He brings size, speed and versatility and has even been used out of the backfield a la Deebo Samuel. Here's more on what to know about Burks.

Measurables: 6’3”/225

School: Arkansas

2021 stats: 66 receptions, 1,104 yards, 11 TDs, 16.7 yards per catch, 14 carries, 112 rushing yards, rushing TD, averaged 9.3 yards after catch

Accolades: First-team All-SEC (2021), Second-team All-SEC (2020), set school record with six 100-yard receiving games (2021)

Strengths: Burks has great size and speed, but can really make a difference once the ball is in his hands running in space. Has good second gear to pick up YAC. Versatility allowed him to be used occasionally in backfield as dual-threat weapon. Physicality helps him win 50-50 balls, strong hands, stiff arm, great at tracking ball (was also an outfielder in high school).

Weaknesses: Poor showing at Combine raised some concerns and has him as a fringe first rounder. Can improve in run-blocking; show more consistency in running routes, particularly being more sharp at making cuts.

NFL comp: A.J. Brown

What experts are saying:

"Big, smooth and natural, Burks possesses the versatility to operate from wherever you want and get to wherever you need no matter the competition. He's a mismatch receiver combining size, strength and competitiveness similar to the Titans' A.J. Brown, but his speed testing at the NFL Scouting Combine did not meet expectations. Arkansas benefitted by putting the ball in his hands from a variety of alignments and there is no reason to believe NFL play-callers won't benefit from doing the same. The tape is extremely exciting with real NFL skills jumping off the screen, but his potential to become a high-volume, three-level target is a little more cloudy after a relatively disappointing showing at the combine." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Tape:

