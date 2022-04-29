Jacksonville Jaguars select Trevon Walker first overall

With the first pick in the 2022 NFL draft the Jacksonville Jaguars selected defensive end from Georgia, Travon Walker. This is the second time the Jaguars have held the number one overall pick, the last time was the 2021 NFL Draft where they selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Walker played three years for Georgia but only accumulated 9.5 sacks through his career, the lowest over the last twenty years for any first overall pick. Walker is projected as a high potential prospect that could become a high end player for the Jaguars.

Photo credit Ford