Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area

SOFTBALL

Oshkosh West 10, Appleton East 0

OSHKOSH - The Wildcats scored in all four innings they batted as they cruised to the five-inning Fox Valley Association win.

Abigail Curtis and Brieann Kitchen had two hits apiece and Braelee Jodarski and Kadence Saladin scored twice each to power Oshkosh West.

Madalynn Fuller pitched five innings and allowed three hits for Oshkosh West. She struck out one.

Campbellsport 12-12, North Fond du Lac 4-13

NORTH FOND DU LAC - Kylie Zehren powered the Cougars in the opener with four hits and two RBI, while Kylie Krueger had three hits. Kinsley Homuth had four RBI and Carissa Heisdorf had two, including a home run, for Campbellsport.

The Orioles were led by Kali Ziemer with two hits and Bree Rock with two RBI.

Zehren earned the win for Campbellsport.

In the nightcap, North Fond du Lac outlasted Campbellsport in nine innings.

The Orioles jumped out to a 10-1 lead but Kaitlyn Goebel had a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 12-12 to send the game into extra innings. Kali Ziemer reached on an error to start off the ninth and Abby Miller delivered with an RBI single, scoring Ziemer for the game winner.

Natalie Miller led North Fond du Lac with three hits and three RBI, including a two-run home run. Kylie Wood also collected three hits and two RBI, including a home run. Ziemer added three RBI for the Orioles. Natalie Miller earned the win for North Fond du Lac.

Lourdes Academy 6, St. Mary Catholic 5

OSHKOSH - The Knights scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out the victory.

A lead-off single by Adri Geddes and a walk put runners on first and second with no outs. After a fielder’s choice, Camille Cook hit a bases-clearing triple for the walk-off win.

Clark was 4-for-4 with three RBI. Geddes was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Riley Kuklinski was 2-for-3 with a double.

Chloe Vogel was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Zephyrs.

Sarah Blanchard got the win for Lourdes. She allowed six hits, no earned runs and stuck out five.

Nevaeh Saringer took the loss for SMC. She gave up five earned runs and struck out seven.

Kaukauna 10, Fond du Lac 0

KAUKAUNA - Anna LaCount hit a two-run home run and winning pitcher Skyler Calmes struck out six batters as the Ghosts knocked off the Cardinals.

Winneconne 6, Ripon 1

WINNECONNE - Aubrie Halder was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Marley Gonnering was 2-for-4 with two RBI as the Wolves built a 6-0 lead through four innings and held on.

Norah Kutnink and Macey Clark added two hits each for Winneconne.

Clark also picked up the win on the mound, allowing one unearned run on three hits while striking out 10.

Avary Makarewicz was 1-for-3 with a run scored to pace Ripon.

BASEBALL

Lomira 4-4, Laconia 3-0

LOMIRA - The Lions swept the Flyway Conference doubleheader, winning 4-3 in the first game and 4-0 in the nightcap.

Josh Steger pitched a complete game and picked up the win in the opener. Steger and Westin Poth led the Lions with two hits apiece.

Ethan Braeger pitched a shutout and picked up the win in the second game. Brady Mann was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and Logan Neitzel added two hits for the Lions.

Lomira is 6-1 overall and 5-1 in conference play.

Kimberly 14, Oshkosh West 1

KIMBERLY - The Papermakers blew open the game early, scoring four times in the first and eight in the second en route to the five-inning win.

Sawyer Deering picked up the win for Kimberly, pitching all five innings, allowing two hits, two walks and striking out five.

The Papermakers were also led by Brandon Carew, who was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI; Colin Obermann, who was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and one RBI; Brayden Pleau with two RBI; Carson Peeters with three RBI; and Deering with two RBI.

Campbellsport 11, North Fond du Lac 8

NORTH FOND DU LAC - The Cougars overcame a six-run deficit to defeat the Orioles.

Dillan Dowland’s run-scoring double in the fourth inning extended North Fond du Lac’s lead to 8-2 before Campbellsport launched its comeback.

The Cougars got nine runs in the sixth inning on two hits by Cullen Beisbier and doubles by Noah Fleischman and Jalen Gellings.

Joey Nerat struck out six batters over the final two innings for Campbellsport.

Oakfield 8, Central Wisconsin Christian 5

WAUPUN - The Crusaders’ Matthew Palmer took the loss despite 5⅓ strong innings, allowing just six hits, five earned runs, while walking four and striking out one.

Markesan 10, Lourdes Academy 1

OSHKOSH - Markesan scored in all but one inning and took advantage of five errors by the Knights for the win.

Chayce Osterhaus struck out 17 batters in six innings for Markesan.

GIRLS SOCCER

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 2, Hustisford/Dodgeland 1

HUSTISFORD - Siri Kuske and Eliza Rabe scored goals in the first half for the Vikings in their win over the Falcons.

Mackenzie Rockow had an assist on Kuske’s goal. Rosalie Hilbert assisted on Rabe’s goal.

Lydian Bernhard had six saves for Winnebago Lutheran.

Hustisford/Dodgeland got its goal off an own goal.

Sheboygan South 3, Oshkosh North 0

OSHKOSH - Alayna Lloyd had a hat trick to lead the Redwings to the victory over the Spartans.

Rylee Brotz and Lydia Hutchison had assists for Sheboygan South.

TRACK AND FIELD

Fond du Lac County Meet

NORTH FOND DU LAC - Winnebago Lutheran’s Michael Hendrix swept the 110- and 300-meter hurdles in the boys meet with times of :16.06 and :43.97, respectively. Hendrix also won the pole vault with a vault of 11-0.

Nate Dewhurst was a double-winner in the field events. The Lomira athlete won the shot put with a toss of 39-2.5 and the discus with a throw of 132-6.

Winnebago Lutheran’s Lucas Weigand won the high jump with a height of 5-10 and the triple jump with a distance of 37-1.

In the girls meet, Winnebago Lutheran Academy’s Amelia Wiener won the high jump at a height of 4-6 and the long jump with a leap of 13-4. Teammate Emersyn Moreau picked up wins in the 100 hurdles (:18.74) and the pole vault (7-9).

Laconia’s Mattie Isaac swept the weight events, winning the discus with a throw of 96-4 and the shot put with a put of 36-6.5.

Ripon Tom Callen Invitational

RIPON - Central Wisconsin Christian won the girls small schools meet with a score of 123 and tied St. Mary’s Springs for the boys title with 113 points.

Hortonville won the large school girls meet with 122 points with Kiel a close second 12 points back, while it was reversed in the boys meet with Kiel winning with 136 points and Hortonville six points behind.

In the boys large school meet, Hortonville’s Ben Smith won the shot put with a put of 51-7.75 and the discus with a throw of 173-3.

Berlin’s Devin Derleth won the triple jump with a jump of 41-7 and the 200-meter dash with a time of :23.69.

In the girls large school meet, Ripon’s Celina Lopez swept the 100- and 200-meter dashes with times of :13.12 and :26.51, respectively. Lopez also won the long jump with a jump of 17-2 and the triple jump with a jump of 35-5.5.

In the small school boys meet, Bryce Simon of New Holstein won the 100- and 200-meter dashes with times of :11.90 and :24.33, respectively.

Thomas Koffman of St. Mary’s Springs won both hurdles events, taking the 110-meter hurdles with a time of :17.01 and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of :44.24. Teammate Nolan Boudry won the shot put with a put of 42-8.5 and the discus with a throw of 129-7.

Central Wisconsin Christian’s Cade Vliestra won the high jump at 5-4 and the triple jump at 36-10.

In the girls meet, Valley Christian’s Camryn Hass won the shot put with a put of 34-1.5 and the discus with a throw of 83-7. Her teammate Alaina Wojtowski won the 200-meter dash with a time of :28.53 and the long jump with a jump of 13-8.75.

Central Wisconsin Christian’s Olivia Ruis won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of :17.68 and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of :51.00.

BOYS GOLF

Neenah 162, Oshkosh West 188

At Ridgeway, par 36

Neenah: John Callahan 36, Payton Kramer 38, Carson Schultz 44, J.J. Paider 44.

Oshkosh West: Will Vu 46, Mason Bechard 47, Ryan Gohde 47, Taylor Block 48.

BOYS TENNIS

St. Mary’s Springs 4, Howards Grove 3

Ben McGuire SMS def. Lucas Sorenson 6-0, 6-0; Brock Roehrborn HG def. Cole Rottman 6-3, 6-0; Drew Loomis HG def. Nicholas Sweeney 6-3, 6-1; Valor Yost HG won by default 2-0.

Jack Sadownikow/Thomas Arndt SMS def. Thaqif Radzal/Ben Lombardoi 6-1, 6-0; Max Baus/Adam Wilcox SMS def. Nate Rosenthal/Carter Maranell 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (13); Jaiden Meisner/Connor Schramm SMS def. Nick Eirich/Elijah Horn 6-3, 7-6 (6).

