2022 NFL Draft scouting report: WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

With the 11th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which was acquired in a draft-night trade with the Washington Commanders, the New Orleans Saints selected Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave.

Olave was a featured weapon in prolific Buckeyes offenses for three of his four years in Columbus.

Though he was surrounded by several fellow future NFL players, Olave still managed to distinguish himself, leaving town with the most touchdown catches in school history.

Here's everything you need to know about Olave:

Measurables: 6'0"/187

School: Ohio State

2021 stats: 11 games; 65 receptions; 936 receiving yards; 14.4 yards per catch; 13 touchdown receptions

Accolades: 2021 AP Second-team All-American; 2021 First-team All-Big Ten; 2020 First-team All-Big Ten; 2019 Third-team All-Big Ten

Strengths:

- Smooth, polished route-runner

- Elite top-end speed

- Strong ball skills

- Can play inside or outside

- Knows how to get open

Weaknesses:

- Smallish frame

- More finesse than physical

- Not a YAC monster (yards after catch)

NFL comp: Olave brings the speed and skills of a lead receiver, just not the size. It's been done before, Marvin Harrison being just one great example. Olave would obviously be thrilled to have a Hall of Fame career like Harrison.

What experts are saying:

"Smooth operator who can stress safeties and generate instant offense, even if his play strength, YAC ability are not special." -- Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports

"His play traits should allow for success beyond the scheme and talent advantages surrounding him at Ohio State." -- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Tape:

