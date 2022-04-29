2022 NFL Draft scouting report: DT Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles

As one of the main cogs in Georgia's ferocious defense in 2021, Jordan Davis has seen his stock absolutely soar during the past 12 months.

The 6'6" 300-plus pounder is an imposing figure that helped the Bulldogs defense hold opposing offenses to 10 points a game and allowed only 80 yards on the ground.

A three-star recruit hailing from the queen city of Charlotte, NC, Davis contributed immediately, earning Freshman All-American and SEC All-Freshman Team honors in his first year in Athens.

The big man was one of the best defenders in his draft class, prompting the Eagles to select him 13th overall after moving up in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

Here's all you need to know about Davis:

Measurables: 6'6" 370 lbs

School: Georgia

2021 Stats: 32 TOT TLKs, 17 solo, 5.5 for loss, two sacks

Accolades: Unanimous All-American (2021), First Team All-SEC (2021), Outland Trophy (2021), Chuck Bendrick Award (2021), Second Team All-SEC (2020)

Strengths: Davis is a real asset in the ground game. He is impossible to move in the trenches at the point of attack and will be a strong anchor for whichever team drafts him from the moment he lands in town. He holds his ground well and offensive linemen are unable to generate any kind of push against the near 400-pounder. With his size and strength, Davis also has the speed to match the strength which should make him one of the league's best run-defending nose tackle early in his NFL career.

Weaknesses: Even though he dominated in college at his height and size, that may cause an issue for Davis when it comes to getting leverage on offensive linemen. He can be a little straight-legged into the lateral engagement and has a below-average first step, providing no help once the rock gets outside of the line of scrimmage.

NFL Comp: If the Ravens (like many mock drafts suggest they will) do end up taking Davis in the first round, his skill set and massive frame will draw comparisons to franchise legend Haloti Ngata who was a major part of Baltimore's defense during the Ray Lewis era.

What the experts say:

"Davis has a massive frame with rare length and Mack Truck power; he looms over opponents to an almost comical extent. He has an extremely quick first step and moves easily for a big man; he can bound from gap to gap in an instant, occasionally leaving offensive linemen lunging and grasping at a cloud of dust as he explodes out of his stance. He brings a wrecking ball style to the interior defensive line, throwing his weight around to make his presence known." - Danny Kelly, The Ringer

"Beefy, mountainous nose tackle with the size, power and will to clog the drain and alter the offense's desire to run between the tackles. Davis has anchor and quick-shed talent to eviscerate single blocks and successfully occupy double teams, allowing linebackers to thrive in pursuit of ball-carriers. He plays upright, lacking agility and reactive quickness to mark up a stat sheet with any consistency, but that's not what he's asked to do. Davis won't be as effective against outside-zone teams and won't offer much rush, but he could become one of the league's best run-pluggers as soon as he takes the field." Lance Zierlain, NFL.com

Tape:



Follow Jasper Jones on Twitter: @jonesj2342

