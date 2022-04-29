2022 NFL Draft scouting report: WR Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders

A graduate of Nazareth Area High School (Pennsylvania), Jahan Dotson landed at Penn State as a three or four-star recruit, depending on the outlet you looked at. He parlayed that into a four-year career for James Franklin's Nittany Lions, peaking with a 91-catch senior season.

After a decorated career in the Big Ten, Dotson is slated to begin his professional career with the Washington Commanders, who selected him with the 16th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here's everything you need to know about Dotson:

School: Penn State

2021 Statistics: 91 catches, 1,182 yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, 13.0 yards per reception, one rushing touchdown, 14 punt returns, 104 punt return yards

Accolades: Third-Team All-Big Ten (2020), First-Team All-Big Ten

Strengths: He's the type of receiver that if you find creative ways to get the ball in his hands, he's going to thrive ... Even if running a 4.43 40-yard dash doesn't mean what it once did, Dotson is still one of the quicker players that will be drafted ... seems comfortable throwing the ball on an occasional trick play ... has experience as a punt returner

Weaknesses: At 5-foot-11, 178 pounds, Dotson doesn't really stand out from a physical sense ... could potentially get shut down by some of the league's more physical defensive players

NFL Comp: A hat tip to Damian Parson of The Draft Network on his comp of Diontae Johnson. Dotson is a bit taller, but Johnson may have the edge currently in terms of weight. A third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Johnson has became arguably the top pass catching option for the Steelers in his third year. Like Johnson, Dotson would probably be a 1B option in a perfect world.

What experts are saying

"His route-running is smooth but features speed changes and his in-air athleticism and ball skills look effortless. His confidence and competitiveness are just average against physical coverage and he's likely to see a lot more press looks as a pro. Dotson has inside/outside starting talent but a lack of physicality could prevent him from taking over games at the same rate we saw at Penn State." - Lance Zierlein, NFL Media

"Dotson may not pass the eyeball test, as he’s neither the biggest nor the fastest receiver, but he’s a polished prospect who gets the most from his ability and plays big-time football. He is a good fit in just about any system, and Dotson possesses the ability to be a starter on Sundays." - Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network

Tape

